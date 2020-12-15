A Yaphank man faces 10 charges of drug trafficking and possession for selling illegal anabolic steroids online with a street value of $1 million, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and U.S. Postal Service officials announced Tuesday.

Christopher Camacho, 43, used the dark web to sell trenbolone ethanate, an anabolic steroid and Schedule II controlled substance, to undercover law-enforcement officers in exchange for Bitcoin currency, Singas said. Camacho used the Postal Service to mail the anabolic steroids to customers across the country, according to Singas.

Trenbolene enanthate is a powerful steroid popular with athletes and bodybuilders. It was originally marketed as a veterinary drug used to build muscle mass in cattle.

"This high-tech operation stopped the alleged trafficking of illicit steroids through the dark web, tracing hard-to-track cryptocurrency back to this defendant," she said.

Camacho was charged with five counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and five counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Tuesday before Nassau County District Judge Karen Moroney and released to pretrial services. He was not required to post bond but will likely be monitored before trial, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said.

Suffolk police, the county's district attorney's office and the NYPD all assisted in the investigation, Singas said.

Camacho is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 23. He was represented at arraignment by Legal Aid of Nassau County, which did not immediately return a request for comment.

Officials said Camacho received drugs from China and California, and has sent more than 1,700 packages nationwide since Jan. 1.

Investigators seized more than $86,000 and vials of the drugs with an estimated street value of $1 million after executing a search warrant at Camacho’s home Monday. Eight guns were also seized, authorities said.

Camacho faces up to 2 1/2 years in prison if convicted on all counts. The investigation is ongoing, Singas’ office said, and additional charges are likely.

Camacho was arrested as part of "Operation Jerome," named to honor Nassau police Det. Investigator Jason Jerome, who died in May. Jerome, 44, started the investigation and was an expert in the investigation of financial and tax crimes as well as identity theft.

"We remember him as an extraordinary colleague who cared deeply for victims and worked late into the night to recoup their stolen money using his sophisticated computer skills," Singas said. "We miss his smile, tenacity, enthusiasm, friendliness and sense of humor."