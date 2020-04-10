TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Crash injures 1, briefly closes William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank

The crash scene on William Floyd Parkway in

The crash scene on William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank Friday afternoon.  Credit: LiHotShots/LiHotShots

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Suffolk County detectives are investigating a three-vehicle crash that injured a motorist on and temporarily closed the William Floyd Parkway in Yaphank on Friday evening, authorities said.

A Mercedes-Benz traveling south on the parkway at a high rate of speed crashed shortly after 4 p.m. into two other vehicles at the intersection of Moriches-Middle Island Road, according to the Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad. 

The Mercedes finally came to rest on the guardrail 20 to 30 feet south of the intersection of Rose Executive Boulevard, detectives said.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

He was issued summonses for reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

The parkway reopened Friday evening.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

