Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the holiest day in Judaism, begins Tuesday at sundown and lasts until Wednesday evening — an approximate 25-hour period of prayer and fasting.

It also will be accompanied by increased police presence around synagogues and other religious centers, as law enforcement agencies in both Nassau and Suffolk counties increased patrols to keep templegoers safe this holy season.

"Our synagogues and religious centers are places for our residents to come together to celebrate their faith and community, and we continue to do everything in our power to safeguard them," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement Monday.

Both Nassau and Suffolk police said the added patrols were being done out of an abundance of caution and as a reassurance to observers, noting there have been no credible threats made against any group or institution. Additionally, a number of synagogues have recently hired private security firms to reinforce safety, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said last month that he had directed State Police to increase their security presence during the Jewish holidays.

The increased presence comes in the wake of attacks on houses of worship, both nationally and internationally, in recent years, Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said, noting that the goal of her department was to work with religious leaders to create "a safe environment" for all religious services and events.

Last month, Rabbi Art Vernon of Shaaray Shalom synagogue in West Hempstead told Newsday his synagogue was one of 17 in Nassau that had received Homeland Security grants to increase protective security. Officials at other synagogues told Newsday they have increased preparedness drills, just in case.

"We need to be prepared for how to answer anti-Semitic acts," Rabbi Susie Heneson Moskowitz of Temple Beth Torah in Melville said last month.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder noted his department remains in constant contact with the FBI and NYPD to coordinate intelligence gathering in order to maintain a protective shield. As of last month, there had been 50 reported hate crimes in Nassau, 30 of them anti-Semitic.

Of course, the most important aspect is for observers to be able to focus on the holiday itself, safe and secure.

"In New York," Cuomo said in a statement last month, "we value diversity, inclusion and acceptance — and I want to assure our Jewish brothers and sisters that New York stands united with them now and always."