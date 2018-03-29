Have you ever spent a Thursday night at The Bench Bar & Grill or a sunny afternoon on the Staller Steps? If you're a Seawolf, chances are you probably have. But what other things do Stony Brook students have in common? Share your Stony Brook university experiences with Newsday by emailing Jessica Chin at Jessica.Chin@newsday.com

You've been greeted by the dinosaur... Many Seawolves often mistake the Majungasaurus crenatissimus in the lobby of the administration building for its very distant relative, the Tyrannosaurus rex. This skeleton is a composite of specimens collected in 1996 on the island of Madagascar by a team of Stony Brook University paleontologists. The 66-million-year-old meat-eating theropod was the top predator on the island.

You've chilled out on the Staller Steps Whether it is jamming out to some music or tossing a Frisbee back and forth, there are many ways Seawolves de-stress on the grass-lined steps in front of the Staller Center for the Arts. If you're lucky, you may also see the acrobatics club walking on tight ropes or doing cartwheels.

"But I had to have my Starbucks!" It's not quite "My dog ate my homework," but no doubt several Stony Brook professors have heard this.Many Seawolves have waited on the (often) long Starbucks line to get their caffeine fix -- even if it has meant coming into class late with their venti iced coffee.

You've made Frank Melville Jr. Library your home Sometimes Seawolves spend so many days and nights in Frank Melville Jr. Library studying for exams that they lose all concept of time. From sunrise to sunset to all-nighters, the walls of the Central Reading Room blend together to students while they study for exams.

You've spent a night in the commuter lounge Open 24/7, students can go to sleep or take a nap on the sofas in the lounge instead of going home. The lounge, with its lockers, vending machines and charging stations, makes it the perfect study spot -- or home -- for some Seawolves.

You graduate with vivid memories of The Bench The Bench Bar & Grill, located across from the Stony Brook Long Island Rail Road tracks, is Seawolves' go-to spot for a night of drinking and dancing, especially on Thursdays. Thursday nights at The Bench are often packed since it's ladies night, where women get drinks free once they pay the entrance fee.

You've gone to Tommy's Place to pregame Tommy's Place, located on Main Street in Port Jefferson Village, is a prime Seawolves pregame spot (whether there is a game or not) before going to Schafer's for a night of dancing and fun.

You spent a Saturday night at Schafer's After pre-gaming at Tommy's, many Seawolves head to Schafer's at midnight to listen to live music or a DJ.

You've run to catch the 4:18 p.m. to NYC on Fridays Ask anyone who has ridden the trains going west between Port Jefferson and Jamaica on an early Friday evening. The train is often packed with Stony Brook University students heading home for the weekend. On holiday weekends, such as Lunar New Year, the train sometimes has no place to sit. This is because the 4:18 p.m. train goes express to Jamaica, so most students run to catch it after class. The next train isn't until 6:49 p.m. and is a significantly longer ride.

You've taken a walk at nearby Avalon Park & Preserve The 84-acre park and preserve is a short drive from Stony Brook University, sitting adjacent to Stony Brook Village Center. With five hiking trails, art structures and native flora, the park offers Seawolves a scenic break.

You've gone to Crazy Beans for some brunch Whether it's to drink one of their extravagant lattes or scarf down one of their delicious sandwiches, the brunch spot in Stony Brook Village Center off route 25A is a popular go-to spot for Seawolves.

One of the most popular menu items at Crazy Beans is the pancake quesadilla. If you've ever had an internal debate about whether to eat pancakes or an omelette for breakfast, Crazy Beans has got you covered with the best of both worlds.

You've had afternoon tea at Robinson's Tea Room Seawolves can eat some scones, finger sandwiches and sip some tea at this quaint establishment in Stony Brook Village Center, a short drive from the university on Route 25A.

You go to Slurp Ramen to ease your cravings Slurp Ramen, located on West Broadway in Port Jefferson village, offers cheap gourmet ramen for those who don't have the time or money to make the trip to the city. The joint, which serves different flavors of ramen, pork buns and Japanese curry, is only a short bus ride away.

Ten 89 Noodle House is your go-to Chinese takeout place Ten 89 Noodle House, located a short walk across from the Stony Brook Long Island Rail Road tracks, is a prime spot for cheap Chinese takeout. Whether you're craving General Tso's or braised beef noodle soup, Ten 89 has got you covered.