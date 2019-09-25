LIer a 2019 MacArthur 'genius' grant recipient

A Long Island plant biologist has been named a MacArthur "genius."

Zachary Lippman was named Wednesday by the MacArthur Foundation as one of the 26 fellows it honored this year because their exceptional creativity and record of important achievements, the foundation says, hold the promise for more of the same.

All honorees receive a stipend of $625,000, paid in quarterly installments over five years, according to the foundation’s website.

Lippman, who was 41 when the judges made their decision, is a scientist at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

"My research team studies the genes that determine when and where, and thus how many, flowers are produced on plants," his website at the lab says.

"Flowers form on branches called inflorescences, which originate from stem cells. By studying the genes that control how stem cells become inflorescences, we are able to manipulate flower production to improve crop yields," he continued.

Lippman's fellow grant recipients from around the nation mostly excelled in the fields of science, art and scholarship, with one exception: Mel Chin, 67, of North Carolina, was chosen for “harnessing the power of art to raise awareness of social concerns through a practice that defies categorization,” the MacArthur website said.

Other New Yorkers the foundation honored are: Mary Halvorson, 38, a guitarist and composer, who experiments “at the intersection of jazz and rock,” and Saidiya Hartman, 58, a literary scholar and cultural historian, for “tracing the aftermath of slavery in modern American life." Hartman works for Columbia University’s Department of English and Comparative Literature, the foundation said.

Theater artist Annie Dorsen, visual artist Jeffrey Gibson, writer Valeria Luiselli, choreographer Sarah Michelson, artist Cameron Rowland and neuroscientist Vanessa Ruta are also among the grant recipients from New York.

The full list of this year’s honorees can be found on the MacArthur Foundation website: https://www.macfound.org/