Trash days for most Long Islanders come twice a week, but not for Matt and Nicole Lentini.

“We throw out the trash about three times a year,” Nicole Lentini, a 32-year-old Huntington native, said.

For the past few years, the Malverne couple have aimed for a “zero waste” lifestyle, avoiding throwing things into the landfill by reusing and repurposing items and buying products made of natural materials.

Zero waste, as defined by the Zero Waste International Alliance, is a mission to “eliminate all discharges to land, water or air that are a threat to planetary, human, animal or plant health” and “emulate sustainable natural cycles.”

By contrast, the average American produces 4.4 pounds of trash per day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

How exactly do the Lentinis produce so little trash?

Everything in their house is upcycled or purchased secondhand, Nicole said. For example, most of an old shirt was turned into a produce bag, with the rest cut up and reborn as reusable tissues. And Matt’s old skateboard decks found new life as a shoe rack.

Because they’re both vegetarians, their food waste can go straight into a backyard compost tumbler, which they bought used on Craigslist.

The Lentinis don’t go anywhere without their reusable water bottles and shopping bags. When they order take-out at restaurants, they bring their own utensils and containers for the food and they decline straws. They use cloth napkins and shop in bulk, to name a few strategies.

“Small changes can have a big impact,” said Matt, a 36-year-old Medford native.

Some of the things the couple no longer buy: paper towels, tissues, pads, tampons, make-up remover wipes, plastic wrap, garbage bags and cleaning products.

“We just don’t need them,” Nicole said.

The trash they do produce — which hasn’t been thrown out since February — consists of mostly non-recyclable paper so it “doesn’t smell.”

Nicole works as a professional organizer and volunteers with the Surfrider Foundation doing beach clean-ups at the nearby Crossroads Farm, where she is the waste reduction and recycling consultant.

Matt is a toymaker and a part-time instructor at the Fashion Institute of Technology. They own a Toyota Prius, but mostly use public transportation.

Nicole first heard about the zero-waste lifestyle after reading an article about a New York City woman who was doing it.

“I kind of just connected with it,” she said, as a crafty person who works with different materials and always felt “bad for throwing things away.”

Matt’s been an environmentalist for 15 years, so persuading him to join her in this endeavor was easy, she said.

For Matt, the biggest adjustment to “zero waste” was getting restaurants on board with his requests for no straws and “thinking of the best way to say it so that they remember it. Because they’re kind of in a set routine.”

“Sometimes I explain why I don't want one, like ‘I'm trying to avoid plastic’ and that often helps,” Matt said. “It’s a hit or miss, depending on your server.”

The couple entered “zero waste” initially for environmental motivations, but are seeing a financial benefit to it as well.

“That was kind of a bonus,” she said, estimating they’ve saved a few hundred dollars.

Although the couple don’t have any children, they say a family can invest in cloth diapers, buy secondhand clothes, create crafts with recycled materials and request experiences as gifts.

She said it’s important for parents to teach kids what their values are so “this way of living will be normal to them.”

As an artsy couple, plastic is an “incredible material” but becomes a problem when it’s put “in items that are meant to be used for minutes and then thrown away forever,” Nicole said.

Because plastics don’t biodegrade and are made of a non-renewable resource, “it’s really, really scary. It impacts all of us,” she said.

The Lentinis recognize that a completely waste-free life is impossible. Their prescription cat food, for instance, comes in plastic packaging.

“Trash happens. We all make trash. If anyone tells you they don’t make any trash they are lying,” Nicole said.

But “we have to try our hardest to reduce from the start.”