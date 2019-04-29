The book on Sergei Bobrovsky was that the former two-time Vezina Trophy winner was great in the regular season but couldn’t rise to the occasion in the playoffs.

Through six playoff games this season, “Bob” is rewriting the book.

After an erratic regular season that saw coach John Tortorella call him out at one low point, the Russian goalie has been spectacular. He kept the Blue Jackets in Saturday night’s game long enough for Matt Duchene to finally win it in the second OT, 3-2.

Saturday’s game almost went the other direction in the first overtime when a puck lobbed into the Blue Jackets’ zone took a funny bounce to the right and headed for the open net. Bobrovsky reacted, lunged and gloved it just in time.

“It’s crazy, but it’s part of the game,” he said.

Bobrovsky was unreliable in opening round playoff losses to Washington (2018) and Pittsburgh (2017).

This time he’s 5-1 in six playoff games, carrying a .930 save percentage and 2.01 goals-against average. Those numbers rank third and second, respectively, among playoff goalies.

Tortorella said Bobrovsky is performing at a “different level” in these playoffs.

“Bob’s been fantastic, as far as the amount of playoff games we’ve played right now,” Tortorella said Monday. He’s been terrific.”

Meanwhile, Boston is enjoying a two-day break between games for the first time since the playoffs started April 11.

“We’ve been going every other day now for a while now, it gives us a second to catch our breath, regroup and focus on some things we want to do better in the series moving forward,” defenseman Torey Krug said. “I’m sure the guys are really appreciating the time off.” — AP