SPORTS BUDGET FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 2019
LIVE EVENTS
RED SOX AT YANKEES, 7:05 p.m.
METS AT ARIZONA, 10:10 p.m.
BRUINS AT BLUES, 8 p.m. (Game 3)
FRENCH OPEN ....
Djokovic-Caruso, 9 a.m.; Osaka-Siniaková, 7 a.m.
CHAMPIONS SOCCER - Liverpool-Tottenham, 3 p.m.
BOXING - Algieri undercard/Joshua-Ruiz main event
THE BUDGET
BASEBALL
spYANKS190602 - Red Sox at Yankees, 7:15 p.m. BOLAND
spRIEB190602- Yankees column. RIEBER
spYSIDE190602 - NYY-Red Sox sidebar, BOTTE
spYBAR190602 - A sidebar broken out from notes. BOLAND
spYNOTES190602- The sidebar comprising notes. BOLAND
spMEARL190602- Mets early from Colorado. HEALEY
spMSIDE190602- Sidebar or notebook. HEALEY
spMETS190602- Mets at Arizona, 10:10 p.m. p.m. HEALEY
spLENN190602- If/how Home Run Derby might affect the second half of Pete Alonso’s rookie season.. LENNON
spRON190602 - 1969 Mets countdown story on Ron Swoboda, an average outfielder who made a great catch on Brooks Robinson’s opposite field liner to right in the ninth inning of Game 4, a 2-1 NYM victory in 10 innings at Shea. MARCUS - posted
spOBP190602- — how has the draft helped the Yankees and Mets build their current teams. RIEBER
spDRAFT190602 - On Locals who might be taken in the MLB Draft, beginning Monday - SARRA
spLAST190602- Checking in on LI kids drafted last year. DESK
spONE190602- Looking back at LIers taken in the first round over the years. NORMAN
spMOE190602- Neil Best looks at “The Catcher Was a Spy,” a flick about Moe Berg, former MLB catcher who later went to work for the CIA. BEST
spDUCKS190602- Duck Tales. LAUTERBACH
spBASE/MLB/Other.- Live baseball pkg. WIRES
NBA/WNBA
spRAPT190602- Advancing NBA Finals Game 2 (Warriors at Toronto, 8 p.m. Sunday, Ch7) POPPER
spPOPP190602 - NBA insider leading with Danny Green. POPPER
spLIB190602- Liberty at Indiana, 7 p.m. WIRES
NHL
spBRUINS190602- Game 3, at St. Louis, 8 p.m. WIRES
spCOMB190602- NHL combine story. STEPHENSON
TENNIS
spFMEN190602- French Open men’s story. WIRES
spFWOMEN190602- French Open women’s story. WIRES
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP /SOCCER
spBARB190602- More than just soccer: That’s how the U.S. women’s soccer team feels as they head to the World Cup. The team, who filed a lawsuit last month seeking equal treatment, has inspired other women inside and outside of sports to seek pay equity. “A win for this team is a win for women everywhere,” former U.S. captain Abby Wambach recently told Time Magazine. “If other women in the business world, in parenting, see these women stepping up and betting on themselves, it gives them the power to want to do it for themselves. And that, my friend, is how the world actually changes.” BARKER
spFANS190602- Fan’s guide to the World Cup. Lewis.
spFOX190602- Fox is excited for Women’s World Cup in large part because there’s a USA team involved. BEST - posted Wednesday
spTOTT190602 - Tottenham vs. Liverpool for Champions League title, 3 p.m. WIRES
HORSES
spBEL190602- Belmont weekly. (6:50 p.m. post time next Saturday) McNAMARA
FOOTBALL
spSAQ190602- Saquon Barkley Pro Camp story. ROCK
OTHERS
spFITE190602- Anthony Joshua defends his unified heavyweight belt vs Andy Ruiz Jr. at MSG. This is Joshua’s first fight in the U.S. HEYMAN
spALGI190602 -- Early story on Chris Algieri’s fight vs. Tommy Coyne, on the undercard of Joshua-Ruiz. HEYMAN.
spGOLF190602 – Golf rup (No Herrmann column this week)
spBRIEFS190602- Lizards at Boston.
COLLEGE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
NYIT in D-2 World Series
SBU in D1 baseball rounds
