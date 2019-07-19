TODAY'S PAPER
There is a battle brewing over the post of state poet laureate of New Hampshire, but the focus of the ruckus is a Long Island import, a retired dentist and dental professor who practiced in Shelter Island named Daniel Thomas Moran.

Moran is best known for serving as Suffolk County’s second poet laureate from 2005 to 2007, for launching a wild and vitriolic attempt to suborn his successor’s appointment to the post by facing off against the Suffolk County Legislature, and for having a segment of his poem about wanting to sleep with former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, titled “White on Rice,” reprinted in The New York Times.

After that, he moved to Webster, New Hampshire, and in March Gov. Chris Sununu nominated him for the post. Moran recited one of his poems at Sununu’s second inauguration. The problem? Moran is not the nominee recommended by the Poetry Society of New Hampshire, nor was he on the society’s short list. That group wanted Jennifer Militello, a 22-year New Hampshire resident with a national reputation. The founder of the New Hampshire Poetry Festival, Militello is highly respected by the New Hampshire poetry community.

Moran actually has plenty of acclaim, too, and has read his poems at the Library of Congress and published several volumes of verse. But he might be better known for being controversial.

In 2007, as his term was ending, Moran attacked the nomination process overseen by then-Suffolk County Legis. Wayne Horsley. Moran cried foul, saying the search committee had too few members and the process was a sham. David B. Axelrod, an English professor at Suffolk County Community College, was the nominee and ended up with the post, but not before the process became so contentious that then-Presiding Officer William Lindsay threatened to abolish the position.

As for Moran’s New Hampshire aspirations, it’s not clear how things will shake out after a June 5 meeting between the Society and Sununu got nowhere.

But even if Moran gets the post, it will be a step down in laureating. Suffolk County has 1.48 million people. New Hampshire has just 1.36 million.

