O’Reilly: How Democrats are helping Trump

There’s no way Donald Trump can be re-elected.

His numbers are awful. Fifty-seven percent of registered voters polled in January said they’ll definitely, emphatically, 100 percent unequivocally vote against him in 2020; special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to Congress is imminent; the New York attorney general’s office is two years deep into a proctology exam of Trump’s countless business schemes; the president’s extra-constitutional efforts to build a . . . bollard fence on the Mexican border, with U.S. dollars no less, is about to be bogged down in federal court; and, speaking of courting, photos of Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi look more like marriage counseling session gone awry than anything approximating detente.

Yet with all that, when one considers what Democrats have been up to, one genuinely wonders: How can Trump possibly lose?

On Monday, six leading Democratic presidential candidates (hopefully) committed political suicide by blocking a Senate bill that would require lifesaving medical treatment for babies who survive botched abortions — the same attention any newborn would get. Those same six senators — Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — uncoincidentally also have signed onto New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal resolution, a document proving for the ages that one can be both a freshman and sophomoric at the same time.

Ocasio-Cortez’s radical blueprint for America — it could cost $93 trillion in the first 10 years alone, according to one estimate — is so preposterous that it had Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin in stitches on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“I have read it and I have reread it,” Durbin laughed, “and I asked . . . What in the heck is this?”

The answer, sad to say, is an economy-killing manifesto that would send Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro into a tailspin of jealousy.

But it is signed by the six top declared Democratic candidates for U.S. president. What could they be thinking?

It’s all about that base, of course, as Meghan Trainor compellingly writhes with marginally different meaning and spelling. In today’s Democratic Party, you’re not pro-choice if you support any restrictions on abortion. That extends to postnatal treatment, evidently, in the rarest instance when an abortion is unsuccessful. You’re hateful if you think gender — gasp! — is determined by biology, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has to be viewed as the Stasi, and you’re truly “green” only if you sign on to Ocasio-Cortez’s meandering creed about guaranteed housing, employment, college, health care and food supply — and, of course, the retrofitting of every home, business, plane, train and auto in America to be “zero-emission,” like, starting now. (Undeclared Joe Biden could be the one candidate given immunity.)

Republican orthodoxy is simpler: You’re with Trump or you’re against him. Question his judgment and you’re a RINO snowflake cuck disloyal to Das Vaterland. Got it?

You’d think given these options that Americans would be demanding an alternative. But that doesn’t seem to be the case — yet. Mike Bloomberg’s very excellent pollsters looked and looked for an independent path to the White House and couldn’t find one; former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is realizing how difficult it is to stay in the news as a nonaligned candidate.

This may be changing. A February survey of nearly 20,000 registered voters around America by market research firm Morning Consult found that 41 percent of Democrats, 28 percent of Republicans and 42 percent of independents would be willing to support a bipartisan ticket for president. The overall 37 percent in no way constitutes a majority, but it could conceivably constitute a plurality down the line.

In the meantime, four things look certain: Trump can’t win, Democrats are going to blow it, an independent will hit a brick wall — and one of these assertions is wrong.

Buckle up.

William F. B. O’Reilly is a consultant to Republicans.