$25G reward offered in Gilgo case

Crime Stoppers in Suffolk County is offering its largest reward ever -- up to $25,000 -- to help prompt someone to give information about who dumped bodies on a South Shore barrier island, officials announced Thursday.

"We believe there is information out there that could aid the police department in solving this case," Crime Stoppers board president Nick Amarr said in a prepared statement released Thursday.

The previous reward in the case was $5,000. The largest previous reward offered by Crime Stoppers was also $5,000 and the largest reward ever paid is $2,000, for information related to a homicide case.

A total of 10 sets of human remains have been found along Ocean Parkway since the first remains were discovered near Gilgo Beach in Suffolk.

"I am hopeful that the increased reward will provide critical information to help bring those responsible to justice," Suffolk police Commissioner Richard Dormer said.

Police are asking anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.-- JOHN VALENTI