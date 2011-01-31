A roomate her boyfriend didn't bargain for

DEAR AMY: My boyfriend has been living with his roommate/ good friend for less than a year. A couple of months into living together, his roommate started seeing their neighbor. Soon she began staying with the guys every day and night, even when they were both at work. She doesn't have a job or any money. My boyfriend absolutely despises her because she does not contribute anything, doesn't clean and eats all their food. Recently they found out she is pregnant with his roommate's child and she moved all her stuff in. My boyfriend is miserable. He refuses to move out because he still wants to live with his friend. What should he/

I do?

Frustrated

DEAR FRUSTRATED:Your boyfriend seems to have a high tolerance for domestic drama. I hope he also can tolerate having his sleep interrupted by a baby.

He may be waiting out his lease term, hoping things will change. But if he is miserable and is cohabiting with someone he despises, he should file this under the "life's too short" file and move on.

You can't force him to come to this realization.

DEAR AMY: In response to "Anxious Guy," who was concerned about his girlfriend's sexual history, I would suggest an opposite approach to yours.

No one should ask a question unless he is prepared to deal with the answer. He clearly is not. In situations such as this, it often is best for the parties involved to simply agree that they have "a past" and that they have put it behind them for their mutual future. A sexual double standard still exists, with the woman often losing status and the man gaining status for the same behavior. Until that double standard changes, the less said, the better.Silent

DEAR SILENT: Your approach works if both parties can truly put the issue behind them. "Anxious" could not.