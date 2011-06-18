About the project: 'Marisa Carney: A little girl's fight to live'
To chronicle Marisa’s struggle, reporter Candice Ferrette and photographer Alejandra Villa followed the Carney family for four months. Ferrette and Villa spent days and nights inside the Carneys’ Bayport home, visited Marisa’s school and accompanied the family to Chicago for medical tests.
LI girl fights rare disease (Part I)Marisa Carney has been diagnosed with an extremely rare childhood disorder that's difficult to diagnose and treat. See how Marisa, and her family, are dealing with her condition. A mysterious diseaseWhat is ROHHAD? Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation is an extremely ... How to help Marisa CarneyHOW TO HELP The Carney family and friends have formed a nonprofit to raise awareness ...
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.