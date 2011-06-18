TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
70° Good Afternoon
News

About the project: 'Marisa Carney: A little girl's fight to live'

Newsday staff reporter Candice Ferrette, left, and Newsday

Newsday staff reporter Candice Ferrette, left, and Newsday staff photographer and videographer Alejandra Villa. Photo Credit: Newsday

By NEWSDAY
Print

To chronicle Marisa’s struggle, reporter Candice Ferrette and photographer Alejandra Villa followed the Carney family for four months. Ferrette and Villa spent days and nights inside the Carneys’ Bayport home, visited Marisa’s school and accompanied the family to Chicago for medical tests.

By NEWSDAY

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Cliff Skudin, left, co-founder and president of Skudin Kids go from hospital patients to ocean surfers
Brookhaven Town Tax Receiver Lou Marcoccia on Tuesday. Brookhaven tax bills get bigger, as in paperwork
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, center, is joined by Bill would teach students hateful meaning of symbols
Malicious employees pose the biggest cybersecurity threat in Poll: 'Malicious insiders' are biggest cyber threat
A woman shields herself from the rain near Forecast: LI off the hook for evening downpours
Suffolk County Police Department patrol cars are pictured Suffolk payroll: Over $1B paid to nearly 13,000
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search