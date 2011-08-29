UTILITIES

LIPA. Power outages remained across large sections of Long Island with few estimates of when electricity would be restored. Outages can be reported by calling 800-490-0075 or here.

National Grid. Gas leaks on Long Island should be reported by calling 800-490-0045.

TELEVISION SERVICE

Cablevision is "experiencing widespread service interruptions, primarily related to the loss of power," officials said. "Crews are in the field and we will be working around the clock to make necessary repairs."

In most cases, once power is restored, cable service should be back after a few minutes of rebooting, said Jim Maiella, a spokesman.

However, if the Cablevision equipment that serves the area is located in a different zone where power has not yet been restored, cable service would still be out. Consumers are then advised to call customer service. Cablevision owns Newsday.

For Verizon landline telephone and FiOS services, John Bonomo, director of media relations, says there are sporadic problems on Long Island, but "there are no large-scale outages."

FALLEN TREES AND LIMBS

Property owners are responsible for downed trees on their own property, unless the tree is touching a power line, crossing a road or otherwise creating a hazard.

Suffolk. Downed tree calls should be made to the town or city so officials can coordinate with emergency personnel, said Joe Williams, commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Nassau. Calls should go to the county's nonemergency number, 888-684-4274, so that the appropriate town and county officials can determine which entity is responsible for removal.

TRANSPORTATION

Long Island Rail Road service

The Long Island Rail Road aims to have full service on all 11 lines by Thursday afternoon, having pumped out, cleared away and powered back up following Tropical Storm Irene.

Gradual restoration of the railroad's operations after its weekend shutdown continues Wednesday morning, when the LIRR expects to have service to Port Jefferson.

Service to Montauk should be back by Thursday morning and to Greenport by Thursday afternoon, if not earlier, LIRR President Helena Williams said Tuesday.

Roadways.

Downed trees and power outages could continue to create problems for the morning commute. Traffic signals at many intersections remained out. Drivers should check the New York State Department of Transportation website, informny.com, for road conditions and traffic alerts.

Bus service

Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses, which include Long Island Bus in Nassau, were expected to be running close to normal, officials said. Check service and schedules at mta.info or call 516-228-4000. For Suffolk County Transit information, check sct-bus.org or call 631-852-5200 for updates.

Airports

All area airports have reopened, but travelers should check with their airlines for updated information.

Bridges and tunnels. All area bridges and tunnels have returned to normal. Updated info can be found at mta.info.



STATE PARKS

Some state parks or portions of them opening Tuesday include Brentwood, Heckscher, Robert Moses and Montauk-area parks, Sag Harbor Golf Course and the Walt Whitman State Historic Site.

TRASH PICKUP AND RECYCLING

Residents should call their towns or city to learn of any changes to trash and recycling pickup schedules.



COURTS

Court in Nassau and Suffolk counties are expected to be open as scheduled. Jurors can call 800-268-7869 for any updates.

TO REACH LONG ISLAND TOWNS AND CITIES

NASSAU

North Hempstead: Call 311 or 516-TOWN-311 for a service representative, or go to northhempstead.com.

Hempstead: Call 516-489-5000 or visit townofhempstead.org.

Oyster Bay: Visit oysterbaytown.com or call the highway department to report downed trees at 516-677-5757.

City of Glen Cove: Visit glencove-li.com or call 516-676-2000.

City of Long Beach: Visit longbeachny.org or call city hall at 516-431-1000.

SUFFOLK

Babylon: Visit townofbabylon.com or call the public safety department at 631-422-7600 to report downed trees.

Brookhaven: Call the highway department at 631-451-9200 to report downed trees or visit brookhaven.org

East Hampton: Visit town.east-hampton.ny.us or call the highway department to report roadway obstructions at 631-324-0925.

Huntington: Visit huntington.ny.us, the town's Facebook page, or call its 24-hour emergency number, 631-351-3234.

Islip: Visit townofislip-ny.gov or call 631-224-5600 to report downed trees.

Riverhead: Call the storm hotline at 631-727-3200 or visit riverheadli.com.

Southampton: Visit southamptontownny.gov or call 631-283-6000.

Southold: Visit southoldtown.northfork.net or call 631-765-1800.

Shelter Island: Visit shelterislandtown.us or call 631-749-0291.

SAFETY AND PERSONAL TIPS

Thoroughly examine your property before allowing children to play outside.

Do not use portable generators or barbecue grills indoors.

Be careful with candles. Use flashlights when possible.

Use caution when approaching intersections. It may not be immediately clear that traffic lights are inoperable due to loss of power.

If you have elderly or disabled neighbors, check on them.