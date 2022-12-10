AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Saturday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

SOC--WCUP-MOROCCO-PORTUGAL

DOHA, Qatar — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 in the another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 830 words, photos.

— With SOC--WCUP-PORTUGAL-RONALDO: Again a substitute, Ronaldo sees his World Cup come to an end (developing).

— SOC--WCUP-MOROCCO REACTIONS: Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal (sent).

SOC--WCUP-ENGLAND-FRANCE

AL KHOR, Qatar — England’s players have been asked one question on repeat as they prepare to face defending champion France in the World Cup quarterfinals: How do you stop Kylian Mbappé? France and England meet Saturday for a spot in the semifinals. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Match starts at 2 p.m.

— A separate World Cup Digest has moved.

FBC--HEISMAN TROPHY

NEW YORK — Southern California's Caleb Williams is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy among a group of four quarterback finalists. Williams, who would be USC's eighth winner, is joined by Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Award announced at about 8:50 p.m.

BKN--CELTICS-WARRIORS

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry and the Warriors host the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch won by Golden State in six games. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:30 p.m.

BKC--T25-ALABAMA-HOUSTON

HOUSTON — Top-ranked Houston looks to improve to 10-0 in a top-10 matchup when the Cougars host No. 8 Alabama. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 3 p.m.

SOC--OBIT-WAHL

LUSAIL, Qatar — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With SOC--WCup-Wahl-Tribute (sent).

SOC--WCUP-BRAZIL-NEYMAR’S ERA

DOHA, Qatar — The joy of scoring one of his biggest goals for Brazil quickly turned into tears after yet another disappointing elimination for Neymar with the national team. The World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia was a tough one to take for the Brazil forward. And it could mean the end of his time with the national team. Neymar remains without a major title with Brazil and it’s unclear if he will try to be back for a fourth World Cup four years from now. He will be 34 then. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-ARGENTINA-MESSI

DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi was going to do anything to get to the World Cup semifinals whether it was in the rule book or not. Soccer fans saw another side to Messi in Argentina’s wild penalty-shootout victory over the Netherlands. There’s a street-fighter mentality that's never far from the surface for Argentina’s national team and it revealed itself against the Dutch in a match that boiled over on numerous occasions. Messi was right in the middle of it. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 660 words, photos.

FBC--NAVY-ARMY

PHILADELPHIA — Army and Navy play each other for the 123rd time. The Midshipmen lead the series 62-53-7 and are 11-2 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Black Knights. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 3 p.m.

BOX--CRAWFORD-AVANESYAN

OMAHA, Neb. — Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford fights for the first time in more than a year when he goes against contender David Avanesyan. By Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Fight starts at about 10 p.m.

BKC--T25-ARIZONA-INDIANA

LAS VEGAS — No. 10 Arizona (7-1) faces No. 14 Indiana (8-1) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

BKC--T25-KANSAS-MISSOURI

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sixth-ranked Kansas heads across the state line for the first time in a decade to face Missouri in the latest edition of the Border War. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 5:15 p.m.

BKN--SPURS-HEAT

MIAMI — On the 26th anniversary of him naming himself coach in San Antonio, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs visit the Miami Heat. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 5 p.m.

HKN--PANTHERS-LIGHTNING

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning continue a six-game homestand, hosting the in-state rival Florida Panthers. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 4:30 p.m.

AP Sports Extra: College Bowls Preview

World Cup Soccer

Morocco vs. Portugal at Doha, Qatar 10 a.m.

England vs. France at Al Khor, Qatar 2 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

LA Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Men’s Top 25 College Basketball

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Alabama, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Purdue at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.

No. 5 UConn vs. LIU, 12:30 p.m.

No. 6 Kansas at Missouri, 5:15 p.m.

No. 9 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m.

No. 10 Arizona vs. No. 14 Indiana at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

No. 15 Duke vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Kentucky vs. Yale, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Illinois vs. Penn State, noon

No. 19 UCLA vs. Denver, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

No. 22 San Diego State vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

No. 24 TCU vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 10 p.m.

Women’s Top 25 College Basketball

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Merrimack, noon

No. 13 UCLA vs. Cal State-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

No. 15 Utah at BYU, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Iowa vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.

No. 18 Creighton vs. Drake, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Kansas State vs. South Dakota State at Kansas City, Mo., 2 p.m.

No. 25 Villanova vs. Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.