AP Sports Digest

TOP STORIES

FBN--BILLS-HAMLIN

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NFL players and coaches are rallying to support Damar Hamlin, two days after the Buffalo Bills safety’s heart stopped and he needed to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. By John Wawrow. SENT: 1,015 words, photos, video.

US--BUFFALO-ANGUISHED AGAIN

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have been a reliable bright spot for a Buffalo during a dispiriting stretch that included a racist mass shooting and back-to-back snowstorms that were stunning by even the city’s infamous standards. So when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, the city quickly looked to return the favor, seeking ways to support the NFL team. By Carolyn Thompson. SENT: 840 words, photos.

WITH:

— FBN--PAUL NEWBERRY-HAMLIN. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,025 words, photos.

SOC—US MEN'S COACH

NEW YORK — The U.S. soccer team was plunged into public turmoil when the family of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna said it notified the U.S. Soccer Federation of a decades-old incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his wife in response to the coach’s disparagement of Claudio’s son, young star Gio Reyna. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

FBC--CFP-JOURNEY OF THE FROGS

FORT WORTH, Texas — The private school deep in the heart of Texas had quite a conference-hopping journey after the old SWC disbanded to get to the Big 12 in 2012, and now the national title game. TCU claimed titles in three different leagues, one now playing FCS football, and was headed to a fourth before joining the Big 12, which now is evolving again. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 890 words, photos.

FBC--CFP-GEORGIA-SHAKY D

ATLANTA — Georgia’s proud defense has allowed a combined 71 points in its two postseason games, including its 42-41 last-minute win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal. The defense is trying to regroup for another stiff test against high-scoring TCU in the national championship game. By Charles Odum. SENT: 550 words, photos.

NOTABLE

GLF--MASTERS DINNER

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Few events carry more intrigue than the most exclusive gathering of champions. It’s not the Sentry Tournament of Champions. It’s the annual Tuesday night dinner at Augusta National in April for Masters champions. Six of those champions now belong to LIV Golf. Tiger Woods is among Masters champions who believe players who signed with LIV have turned their back on the PGA Tour. This could lead to some awkward times. Scottie Scheffler is in charge of the menu. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 830 words, photos by 6 a.m. EST.

FBN--PRO PICKS-WEEK 18

The NFL is moving forward with its Week 18 games during a difficult, emotional week. The Chiefs kick off the weekend’s slate in Las Vegas with Kansas City still in the race for the No. 1 seed. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 650 words, photos, graphic upcoming.

FBN--HALL OF FAME FINALISTS

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. By AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 720 words, photos.

FBC--FCS CHAMPIONSHIP-JACKRABBIT JOY

The tiny South Dakota town of Rosholt sits near the border with North Dakota and is a place where allegiances are split between the Jackrabbits and Bison year-round and never more pronounced than this week. By Eric Olson. SENT: 810 words, photos.

Thursday's EST Time Schedule

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

College Top 25

Men

No. 1 Purdue at No. 24 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

No. 2 Houston vs. SMU, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Arizona vs. Washington, 11 p.m.

No. 9 Gonzaga at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA vs. Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

No. 15 Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Women

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Auburn, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

No. 5 UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.

No. 7 LSU vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.

No. 10 NC State vs. Boston College, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Duke at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 9 p.m.

No. 22 North Carolina at Miami, 6 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.