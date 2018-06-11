Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Subscribe here.

PBA is back with bill

Last year, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo vetoed a bill approved in the final days of the Albany session that would have made it illegal for a financial control board like the Nassau Interim Finance Authority to freeze step raises in public contracts. Those step increases are based on time on the job — not cost of living or other negotiated annual increases. The bill was almost entirely about Police Benevolent Association members of Nassau County, who receive huge annual increases early in their employment, when their base pay jumps from $35,000 a year to $111,000 a year after nine years of work. NIFA is fairly unique in the state, and the cops are fairly unique in Nassau, with such an extreme pay scale.

Cuomo vetoed the bill, which passed both chambers easily, after heavy lobbying by NIFA.

It was NIFA that declared the financial emergency and a pay freeze in 2011 that was not lifted until 2014. The freeze saved the county at least $230 million. Much of the savings came from officers stuck in the steps, many of whom had left higher-paying jobs with the NYPD to get on the (eventual) gravy train of Nassau policing.

So this year, the PBA is back with a similar ask, but the bill is even more tailored to Nassau’s situation. The 2018 version says the new restriction would apply only when a bargaining unit already has participated in a previous wage freeze that helped the county get on its feet — true only in Nassau.

If the new bill, which has passed the Senate and is in committee in the Assembly, gets to Cuomo, he will face the same calculus as last year. NIFA and the county administration will ask him to veto it. It would be surprising if anything changed, even though the Nassau County executive did. Why would Cuomo have done more for Edward Mangano than he’s willing to do for Laura Curran?

Lane Filler