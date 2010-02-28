Baldwin beats Uniondale in double OT to win Nassau AA title

Baldwin stole the Nassau AA girls basketball title in the second overtime last night at C.W. Post.

The second-seeded Bruins made three crucial steals, while holding No. 1 Uniondale to one point, in a 46-39 victory.

First, Shayna Gatling chased down a Uniondale player and tipped the ball from behind to Alex Hampton, with the Bruins up 42-39 and 2:52 remaining.

One minute later, with Baldwin (16-4) ahead by five points, Katie Greene made a steal. A few seconds after that, Greene made another one.

"I just knew I had to get the ball," Greene said. "We needed to end it and get the win."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The defense helped preserve Baldwin's first county title since 1999 and its first win in three tries against Uniondale (13-7) this season.

"It's amazing. I can't even believe it right now," Gatling said. "We worked so hard and it all paid off."

Kalin Russell's only field goal put Baldwin up for good 40-38 at the start of the second overtime. Gatling (10 points) and Courtney Jackson (13 points) each had a field goal and Greene and Alex Hampton each hit a free throw to close it out.

Hampton (12 points) was the hero in the first overtime. She scored all four of Baldwin's points as the Bruins erased a 38-34 deficit.

"I was just trying to stay there mentally and stay strong for our team," Hampton said. "We just had to pull it out and leave our hearts on the court."

Baldwin coach Tom Catapano said: "When everyone in the gym thought the game was over, they somehow found a way again . . . This is just a tremendous group of kids."

Ifeanyi Ofili (12 points) scored all four of Uniondale's points in the first overtime. Jackson drew the defensive duty on Ofili, who was the leading scorer in the two previous meetings, and did an excellent job keeping up with the speedy Ofili.

"In my opinion, [Jackson's] the best defender in the county," Catapano said.

Siara Lowry led Uniondale with 13 points, but the Knights got contributions from everyone. Whether it was Natasha Perry and Aliyah McDonald sacrificing their bodies for loose balls or Ofili, Lowry and Myajha Elson (seven fourth-quarter points) hitting shots, Uniondale gave Baldwin its all.

"I'm proud of them," Uniondale coach Danielle Nicol said. "It's sad for them to come this far to come up short, especially in overtime. could have gone either way and this one could have gone either way."

Baldwin, which now will prepare for its March 12 Long Island Championship game, will root for the boys team Saturday as it also tries to beat Uniondale. Baldwin's boys team joined the girls after their big win Saturday.

"It's really cool," Hampton said. "I wish them all the best of luck. I know they work just as hard as we do and I hope they can pull it out."