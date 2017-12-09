TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
News

Black police group votes no-confidence in union chief

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

CINCINNATI - (AP) -- An organization representing black Cincinnati police officers has cast a unanimous no-confidence vote against the local police union's white president.

A statement from the Sentinel Police Association after its recent vote says Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils has "failed to equally represent African-American officers" in the police department in matters that include discipline and promotion.

Hils has said he is unable to comment on the no-confidence vote because he's the subject of an internal investigation.

The police department has said it began investigating Hils after a complaint by a black female supervisor.

Lt. Danita Pettis in her complaint claims that Hils during a roll call while she was off work questioned how she became an officer and bragged about arresting her 25 years ago.

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns