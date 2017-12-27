TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 22° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 22° Good Morning
NewsBreaking

Who to call in a weather emergency

This Aug. 5, 2014 file satellite image provided

This Aug. 5, 2014 file satellite image provided by NASA shows two tropical Pacific Ocean hurricanes -- Iselle at center and Julio at right -- bearing down on Hawaii, top left. Photo Credit: AP

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

In the event of a major storm, Long Island’s municipalities may have their own emergency plans and evacuation procedures. Listed below are important phone numbers and websites for you to contact for storm preparedness information.

Nassau County Office of Emergency Management

516-573-0636

www.nassaucountyny.gov

Nassau County Non-Emergency Hotline

516-573-8800

City of Long Beach

516-431-1000

www.longbeachny.org

City of Glen Cove

516-676-2000

www.glencove-li.us

Town of Hempstead

516-489-5000

www.townofhempstead.org

Town of North Hempstead

516-869-6311

www.northhempstead.com

Town of Oyster Bay

516-677-5757

www.oysterbaytown.com

Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management

631-852-4900

www.suffolkcountyny.gov

Town of Babylon

631-957-3000

www.townofbabylon.com

Town of Brookhaven

631-451-TOWN

631-451-9200 (downed trees)

www.brookhaven.org

Town of East Hampton

631-324-4141

631-324-0925 (roadway obstructions)

www.town.east-hampton.ny.us

Town of Huntington

631-499-0444 (downed trees and snow-clearing issues)

www.huntingtonny.gov

Town of Islip

631-224-5730 (emergency management)

www.townofislip-ny.gov

Town of Riverhead

631-727-3200

www.townofriverheadny.gov

Town of Southold

631-765-2784 (emergency management)

www.southoldtownny.gov

Town of Smithtown

631-360-7514 (downed trees)

631-360-7500 (highway)

631-360-7553 (Public Safety Department)

www.smithtowninfo.com

Town of Southampton

631-283-6000

www.southamptontownny.gov

Town of Shelter Island

631-749-0600 (police)

www.shelterislandtown.us

PSEG Long Island

www.psegliny.com

To report an outage/downed power lines:

800-490-0075

National Grid (gas emergency line)

1-800-490-0045

American Red Cross (Long Island)

516-747-3500

www.redcross.org

American Red Cross Greater New York Region

1-877-REDCROSS (733-2767)

www.nyredcross.org

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

1-800-621-FEMA

www.fema.gov

National Hurricane Center

www.nhc.noaa.gov

National Weather Service

www.weather.gov

The Weather Channel

www.weather.com

NYS Office of Emergency Management

518-292-2275

Suffolk County Emergency Management

631-852-4900

Nassau County Emergency Management

516-573-0636

http://www.dhses.ny.gov/oem/

www.semo.state.ny.us

National Flood Insurance program

www.floodsmart.com

1-800-621-3362

Disaster Assistance

www.disasterassistance.gov

1-800-621-FEMA

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

1-800-BE-READY

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

1-800-CDC-INFO (232-4636)

 

Call 911 only if you are in immediate danger, for serious injury or medical condition, fire, or if you witness a crime in progress. Do not call 911 for non-emergencies or to report a power outage. 

 

Information from Newsday's storm preparedness guide.
View the full Nassau guide: http://bit.ly/13JbN8V
View the full Suffolk guide: http://bit.ly/17zRKrb

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Activists cheer after the New York Wage Board Minimum wage on LI rising to $11 per hour next week
The Butcher's Bar and Grill (75 Hillside Ave., LI's top 100 restaurants of 2017: Eat here now
Shikha Sehgal is forming the Nassau County Mommy Family book club starting on LI
The Southampton Village law was passed after Lake Village mandates low-nitrogen septic systems
A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Tonight’s Powerball jackpot at $337 million
North Hempstead Town Hall, located at 220 Plandome Town approves $211,000 park bond