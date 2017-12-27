Who to call in a weather emergency

In the event of a major storm, Long Island’s municipalities may have their own emergency plans and evacuation procedures. Listed below are important phone numbers and websites for you to contact for storm preparedness information.
Nassau County Office of Emergency Management
516-573-0636
www.nassaucountyny.gov
Nassau County Non-Emergency Hotline
516-573-8800
City of Long Beach
516-431-1000
www.longbeachny.org
City of Glen Cove
516-676-2000
www.glencove-li.us
Town of Hempstead
516-489-5000
www.townofhempstead.org
Town of North Hempstead
516-869-6311
www.northhempstead.com
Town of Oyster Bay
516-677-5757
www.oysterbaytown.com
Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management
631-852-4900
www.suffolkcountyny.gov
Town of Babylon
631-957-3000
www.townofbabylon.com
Town of Brookhaven
631-451-TOWN
631-451-9200 (downed trees)
www.brookhaven.org
Town of East Hampton
631-324-4141
631-324-0925 (roadway obstructions)
www.town.east-hampton.ny.us
Town of Huntington
631-499-0444 (downed trees and snow-clearing issues)
www.huntingtonny.gov
Town of Islip
631-224-5730 (emergency management)
www.townofislip-ny.gov
Town of Riverhead
631-727-3200
www.townofriverheadny.gov
Town of Southold
631-765-2784 (emergency management)
www.southoldtownny.gov
Town of Smithtown
631-360-7514 (downed trees)
631-360-7500 (highway)
631-360-7553 (Public Safety Department)
www.smithtowninfo.com
Town of Southampton
631-283-6000
www.southamptontownny.gov
Town of Shelter Island
631-749-0600 (police)
www.shelterislandtown.us
PSEG Long Island
www.psegliny.com
To report an outage/downed power lines:
800-490-0075
National Grid (gas emergency line)
1-800-490-0045
American Red Cross (Long Island)
516-747-3500
www.redcross.org
American Red Cross Greater New York Region
1-877-REDCROSS (733-2767)
www.nyredcross.org
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
1-800-621-FEMA
www.fema.gov
National Hurricane Center
www.nhc.noaa.gov
National Weather Service
www.weather.gov
The Weather Channel
www.weather.com
NYS Office of Emergency Management
518-292-2275
http://www.dhses.ny.gov/oem/
www.semo.state.ny.us
National Flood Insurance program
www.floodsmart.com
1-800-621-3362
Disaster Assistance
www.disasterassistance.gov
1-800-621-FEMA
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
1-800-BE-READY
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
1-800-CDC-INFO (232-4636)
Call 911 only if you are in immediate danger, for serious injury or medical condition, fire, or if you witness a crime in progress. Do not call 911 for non-emergencies or to report a power outage.
