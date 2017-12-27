Who to call in a weather emergency

In the event of a major storm, Long Island’s municipalities may have their own emergency plans and evacuation procedures. Listed below are important phone numbers and websites for you to contact for storm preparedness information.

Nassau County Office of Emergency Management

516-573-0636

www.nassaucountyny.gov

Nassau County Non-Emergency Hotline

516-573-8800

City of Long Beach

516-431-1000

www.longbeachny.org

City of Glen Cove

516-676-2000

www.glencove-li.us

Town of Hempstead

516-489-5000

www.townofhempstead.org

Town of North Hempstead

516-869-6311

www.northhempstead.com

Town of Oyster Bay

516-677-5757

www.oysterbaytown.com

Suffolk County Office of Emergency Management

631-852-4900

www.suffolkcountyny.gov

Town of Babylon

631-957-3000

www.townofbabylon.com

Town of Brookhaven

631-451-TOWN

631-451-9200 (downed trees)

www.brookhaven.org

Town of East Hampton

631-324-4141

631-324-0925 (roadway obstructions)

www.town.east-hampton.ny.us

Town of Huntington

631-499-0444 (downed trees and snow-clearing issues)

www.huntingtonny.gov

Town of Islip

631-224-5730 (emergency management)

www.townofislip-ny.gov

Town of Riverhead

631-727-3200

www.townofriverheadny.gov

Town of Southold

631-765-2784 (emergency management)

www.southoldtownny.gov

Town of Smithtown

631-360-7514 (downed trees)

631-360-7500 (highway)

631-360-7553 (Public Safety Department)

www.smithtowninfo.com

Town of Southampton

631-283-6000

www.southamptontownny.gov

Town of Shelter Island

631-749-0600 (police)

www.shelterislandtown.us

PSEG Long Island

www.psegliny.com

To report an outage/downed power lines:

800-490-0075

National Grid (gas emergency line)

1-800-490-0045

American Red Cross (Long Island)

516-747-3500

www.redcross.org

American Red Cross Greater New York Region

1-877-REDCROSS (733-2767)

www.nyredcross.org

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

1-800-621-FEMA

www.fema.gov

National Hurricane Center

www.nhc.noaa.gov

National Weather Service

www.weather.gov

The Weather Channel

www.weather.com

NYS Office of Emergency Management

518-292-2275

http://www.dhses.ny.gov/oem/

www.semo.state.ny.us

National Flood Insurance program

www.floodsmart.com

1-800-621-3362

Disaster Assistance

www.disasterassistance.gov

1-800-621-FEMA

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

1-800-BE-READY

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

1-800-CDC-INFO (232-4636)

Call 911 only if you are in immediate danger, for serious injury or medical condition, fire, or if you witness a crime in progress. Do not call 911 for non-emergencies or to report a power outage.

Information from Newsday's storm preparedness guide.

View the full Nassau guide: http://bit.ly/13JbN8V

View the full Suffolk guide: http://bit.ly/17zRKrb