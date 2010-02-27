Community Watchdog: Sidewalk shoveling issue snowballs

I am a retired Suffolk County police officer. On March 30, 2009, I was married in Chongqing, China, which should make my new wife eligible for medical insurance under my benefits. I submitted a copy of my marriage certificate to the county's employee benefits section, which stated that because most of the certificate was in Chinese I would have to get it interpreted into English. So, I obtained a notarized English copy, which was accepted by the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou and it was used for processing my wife's visa request, which has been approved. I again submitted the papers to Suffolk and again, the documents were refused as proof of my marriage. I tried calling the Suffolk County Executive's office, but was transferred to the benefits unit. It's been very difficult to deal with the county because I'm living in China while waiting for immigration to approve my wife's application.

-Jack A. Perlman, formerly of Lake Ronkonkoma

Just sign on the dotted line, Mr. Perlman. Your wife should now qualify for benefits based on the paperwork you submitted.

We don't know why your request was denied, but a couple of days after we posed that question to Mark L. Smith, a spokesman for County Executive Steve Levy, he gave us the good news. "We had the attorneys take a closer look at the documentations he submitted," Smith said. "Based on research we did, and the fact that he obtained the visa, we determined that is sufficient proof of marriage."

Smith said after some simple paperwork is completed by Perlman, his wife should qualify for coverage.

A shoveling issue snowballs

When it snows only a few people on Old Country Road in Plainview shovel their sidewalks. The snow forces everyone to walk in the street, which is like a speedway. I've almost gotten hit twice. Even the bus stop is packed with snow. There are elderly people here. Who's responsible for shoveling the sidewalks of the homes whose backyards face Old Country Road?

-Anne Reina, Plainview

There's no simple fix for this problem, except one offered many years ago by former Nassau County Executive Fran Purcell, whose reaction to complaints after a blizzard was, "snow melts." It was not a people-pleasing statement.

Old Country Road is a county road and the county's code states that clearing snow from sidewalks is the responsibility of owners of abutting property. Easier said than done in this case, because on Old Country Road, homeowners whose back property faces the street have extra-high fences, but no gates to access the back sidewalks.

Even more difficult is that while the county code was adopted many years ago, the county doesn't have officers to enforce the code like towns do. Sometimes the county asks the towns for help because they have code enforcement personnel who can visit problem sites, Nassau's Deputy Public Works Commissioner Ray Ribeiro said.

But in this case, that probably wouldn't work. Kurt Ludwig, a Town of Oyster Bay spokesman, said the town's position is that homeowners are responsible for the sidewalk in front of their house (and the side if it's a corner lot), but not the sidewalk behind their house.

With about 1,000 miles of sidewalk sandwiching 500 miles of county roads, Ribeiro said the unshoveled sidewalk scenario is not uncommon, but the priority during snowstorms is to clear the roads so traffic can move safely.

Without code enforcers, the county usually deals with complaints about unshoveled sidewalks the same way it handles complaints about sidewalks that need repair. Property owners get two warnings by mail, with time allowed for compliance, before the county steps in to do the work and then bills the owner. With snow, by the time the county completes the legal notification process, the snow likely has melted.

However, Ribeiro said if residents feel that public safety is being jeopardized because of unshoveled snow on sidewalks along county roads, they should call 516-571-6900 with specific information.

New sidewalk for safety

There's a blind curve on Plainview Road in Bethpage. When my children reach middle school age, they'll have to walk to school along that dangerous stretch. My son has almost been hit by a car. I would like to see a sidewalk on the south side of Plainview Road.

-Cynthia Krummenacker, Bethpage

A sidewalk should be installed by the time your children attend middle school, Mrs. Krummenacker.

After our call, the Town of Oyster Bay's Highway Department determined that a sidewalk would increase safety there. "This area will be evaluated again . . . once the snow has melted, and we anticipate to be able to install these sidewalks . . . in the spring," town spokeswoman Marta Kane said.

There were no prior complaints regarding the stretch of road, she said. To request sidewalks, Kane said residents should submit requests in writing to the Highway Commissioner Richard Betz, 150 Miller Place, Syosset, N.Y. 11791.