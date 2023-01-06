Cops: Man accused of raping girl

Nassau County police arrested an Elmont man Thursday, and charged him with raping a 10-year-old girl police said he met at a Queens church after-school program and at his home.

Police said Daniel Butler, 41, met the girl while he worked as the director of the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church’s after-school program on Farmers Boulevard in St. Albans, Queens. He also hosted the girl for child care at his home on Rockmart Avenue in Elmont.

Police gave few details about the assault, but listed several sex charges that occurred in December in Elmont. Officials said the Nassau County police and NYPD investigation is ongoing.

Butler was charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor under 11. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

He appeared Thursday in Nassau First District Court in Hempstead. He did not have a defense attorney listed for his arraignment, but was represented at Thursday’s hearing by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County. The court said he planned to retain an attorney at his next court date Monday.

Nassau County prosecutors requested $250,000 bail. Judge Maxine Broderick set bail at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond and $1 million partially-secured bond. The judge also issued a stay-away order of protection.

The church’s website said the church is helmed by Bishop David S. Butler and includes an after-school program from September through June.

Officials at the church did not respond to messages left Thursday. A man who answered hung up when asked about the charges.

Detectives asked that anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident to contact the Nassau police Special Victim’s Squad at 516-573-4022 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.