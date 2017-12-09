CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. - (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Friday:Cash 5
02-13-16-18-21
(two, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)Lotto
10-13-38-39-43-44
(ten, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 millionLucky Links Day
01-03-09-13-14-16-21-22
(one, three, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)Lucky Links Night
03-06-07-14-15-16-19-20
(three, six, seven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)Mega Millions
06-37-46-60-70, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(six, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $176 millionPlay3 Day
7-4-6
(seven, four, six)Play3 Night
1-4-4
(one, four, four)Play4 Day
4-8-2-1
(four, eight, two, one)Play4 Night
7-6-2-2
(seven, six, two, two)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $212 million