CT Lottery

ROCKY HILL, Conn. - (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-13-16-18-21

(two, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

10-13-38-39-43-44

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(ten, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

01-03-09-13-14-16-21-22

(one, three, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

03-06-07-14-15-16-19-20

(three, six, seven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

06-37-46-60-70, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(six, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $176 million

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

4-8-2-1

(four, eight, two, one)

7-6-2-2

(seven, six, two, two)

Estimated jackpot: $212 million