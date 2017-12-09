CT Lottery

TODAY'S PAPER
By The Associated Press  By The Associated Press
ROCKY HILL, Conn. - (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

02-13-16-18-21

(two, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Lotto

10-13-38-39-43-44

(ten, thirteen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

Lucky Links Day

01-03-09-13-14-16-21-22

(one, three, nine, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Lucky Links Night

03-06-07-14-15-16-19-20

(three, six, seven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

Mega Millions

06-37-46-60-70, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(six, thirty-seven, forty-six, sixty, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $176 million

Play3 Day

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

Play3 Night

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

Play4 Day

4-8-2-1

(four, eight, two, one)

Play4 Night

7-6-2-2

(seven, six, two, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $212 million

