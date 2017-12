CT Lottery

ROCKY HILL, Conn. - (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-04-09-13-16

(two, four, nine, thirteen, sixteen)

01-03-06-10-12-13-18-21

(one, three, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

04-05-08-09-10-11-13-14

(four, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

2-3-3

(two, three, three)

0-7-8

(zero, seven, eight)

9-0-9-0

(nine, zero, nine, zero)

6-7-9-7

(six, seven, nine, seven)

25-36-37-55-60, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5

(twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $212 million