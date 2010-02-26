Davidoff: It's a time for optimism for Mets, but let's not forget about reality

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.

If you're a Mets fan, you'll settle for fresh images at this point, right? Anything to erase the grim memories of 2009.

Omar Minaya sipping a chocolate protein shake at 8:15 a.m., talking up Ike Davis as the 6-5 prospect strolls by us in the Tradition Field clubhouse.

Jerry Manuel crouching behind the batting cage to offer a quick tip to David Wright after Wright completes a round of hitting against Nelson Figueroa.

Darryl Strawberry, wearing his Mets pullover, jogging to the outfield in his first day as an instructor.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jason Bay and Alex Cora, buddies from the 2008 Red Sox, wrapping up their day by talking more shop, breaking down the mechanics of some unknown (by me) pitcher.

And Jose Reyes, sweating and smiling after a shuttle run, his right leg seemingly fine.

Enjoy these times, Mets fans, as hope springs eternal. Because let's face it: This could be as good as it gets in 2010.

"Everything is coming together," Reyes said. "We just can't wait to get on the field. I missed a lot of time last year. Right now, I feel like a little kid."

"I like our chances," Mike Pelfrey said. ". . . A lot of people picked us to win the World Series [last season]. I don't see why we can't do it now."

Good for the players for being optimistic, for wanting to make up for last year's fiasco. Don't consider this a condemnation of them.

No, this is just a friendly reminder that reality could bite the Mets once we actually get under way. Forget about the regular season. The exhibition games, starting Tuesday here against the Braves, will reveal some flaws. They do for every club.

Is this a 70-92 team? Nah, it's not that bad. But it sure as heck ain't a 92-70 team, either.

Not when the Mets lean so heavily upon bounce-back seasons from Pelfrey, Oliver Perez and John Maine, not to mention rehabilitating ace Johan Santana. Not with a platoon of Daniel Murphy and Fernando Tatis at first base, and with Jeff Francoeur in rightfield.

Not with a suspect bullpen that grew even weaker with the trade of Brian Stokes to the Angels for Gary Matthews Jr. - whom Manuel has inexplicably publicly contemplated hitting leadoff despite a career on-base percentage of .333.

For now, though, the Mets seem thrilled just to get out there and sweat under the Florida sun. To pay their penance for last year. And - why not? - to fantasize some.

"It gets me excited - it gets everyone excited - seeing Jose Reyes run around and have a good time," Pelfrey said. "This is the best I've ever seen Ollie Perez look. Maine's healthy. You've got to be pretty optimistic about our chances. I like our chances."

Manuel, who always lets loose with his verbiage, decided that young pitcher Jenrry Mejia reminds him of Mariano Rivera. Principal owner Fred Wilpon grinned from ear to ear and shook the hand of a first-day visitor (OK, it was me) after watching batting practice.

Good cheer everywhere.

Their happiness would carry more heft if the Mets had picked up another veteran starting pitcher on the free-agent market. Or if they had figured out a way to package Luis Castillo somewhere in a salary dump and brought in Orlando Hudson or Felipe Lopez to start at second base.

Alas, these are your Mets. A playoff appearance isn't impossible. It sure as heck is unlikely, though. So sit back, savor the images of hope and change and . . . you know . . . don't bet your Citibank savings account on Pelfrey's words.