Davidoff's Baseball Insider

Only one Type A free agent, a player ranked in the top 20 percent of his positional class, still is available. That's Jermaine Dye, whose market collapse represents a perfect storm of sorts:

1. He turned 36 last month, at a time when teams are steering away from older players.

2. To worsen teams' fears concerning issue number one, Dye recorded a horrendous second half of last season for the White Sox, putting up a .293 on-base percentage and .297 slugging percentage.

3. He is not a good defender, at a time when most clubs are prioritizing defense.

4. Bad luck. The Tigers signed Johnny Damon in part because his lefthanded bat balanced out their lineup. Perhaps if Miguel Cabrera and Magglio Ordoñez hit lefty, Dye's righty bat would have fit in Detroit.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Add it up, and you have the unemployment line for Dye, who hit seven of his 27 homers in the second half. Is he the victim of owners' collusion? Eh. I don't see it, because of those four factors.

Said Dye's agent, Bob Bry: "He's staying in shape and hoping to join a team at some point."

Another Long-term deal?

Four members of the Yankees' traveling squad are in the final season of multi-year deals. Three you probably know - Joe Girardi, Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.

The fourth? Hitting coach Kevin Long, who got a three-year, $1-million deal after the 2007 season, a generous package for his profession. He has established himself as one of the best hitting coaches in the game.

"I'm just hoping that I can be a New York Yankee, first and foremost," Long said. " . . . I've had some great relationships. We've had some success. We've had some things go our way. I don't want to start all over and go elsewhere. I think it's going to work out. I think it'll be fine."

So do I. But I do think that Long might have to settle for fewer years. He got a three-year deal because Joe Torre, having just taken over the Dodgers, tried to recruit Long, and the Yankees responded.

Support group

Mike Pelfrey said he's thought plenty about his mental game - "I've got to keep it simple" - and has worked on developing a changeup as a second pitch. Yet factors beyond his control also exist that should improve his results.

Namely, the healthy return of Jose Reyes should help Pelfrey, given that, of the 644 batters who put the ball into play against Pelfrey last year, 324 hit ground balls.

"With his speed, he gets to so many more balls," Pelfrey said of Reyes, who played in only 36 games last year because of right leg injuries. "It's going to make everything so much easier. His defense is top-notch. He's got that cannon of an arm."

Extra bases

There are many reasons to think the Astros will not be a good team, but here's one positive: New pitching coach Brad Arnsberg did great work in his previous stops at Florida and Toronto. He should at least maximize what Houston has.

With Kelvim Escobar set to miss the start of the season, the Mets should invest in free agent Kiko Calero. Or they should invest in a time machine and then undo the deal of Brian Stokes for Gary Matthews Jr.