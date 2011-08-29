A doctor who specializes in allergies said that in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene, Long Island residents should waste no time taking steps to prevent the growth of mold.

Dr. Jordan Josephson practices what he preaches. The basement of his Merrick home was inundated -- ankle-deep -- with floodwaters and he spent Monday mopping up.

Josephson, who is on staff at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, describes mold spores as invisible to the naked eye and needing only damp conditions to begin spreading.

Here are some tips to deal with mold:

If moisture damage was extensive, suspect mold growth in any dark, damp space -- even behind drywall and in carpet padding.

Suspect mold contamination if previously healthy people develop nasal congestion, difficulty breathing, coughing and wheezing; molds are potent allergens.

Contact a professional who has experience cleaning mold in homes if moisture damage is extensive and mold is suspected.

If mold is already in a room, wash affected surfaces with soap and water, or bleach solution with no more than 1 cup of bleach in a gallon of water.

A major mold species, stachybotrys chartarum -- which is greenish-black in color -- is capable of growing on materials high in cellulose content, such as fiberboard, gypsum board, ceiling tiles, wood, wood products, wallpaper, insulation materials and upholstery.