Edwin Encanacion has three homers, including grand slam, to lead Blue Jays' rout of Tigers

TORONTO -- Edwin Encarnacion found a grand way to cap off his homer hat trick.

Encarnacion hit three home runs, prompting Toronto fans to toss their hats onto the field, and tied a team record with nine RBIs yesterday as the Blue Jays routed the Detroit Tigers, 15-1.

"He's some kind of locked in," manager John Gibbons said.

Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to 24 games, the longest in the majors this season, with a three-run homer off Buck Farmer (0-3) in the first inning.

Encarnacion hit a two-run shot off Guido Knudson in the sixth, then connected for a grand slam against Alex Wilson in the seventh.

The game was paused briefly after Encarnacion's slam as fans at Rogers Centre rained caps -- hockey style -- onto the outfield grass to honor the three home runs.

Encarnacion said he wasn't familiar with the tribute until a teammate filled him in.

"[Catcher Dioner] Navarro told me after they throw all the hats to the field, he told me when they score three goals, they do that," Encarnacion said. "It made me feel happy."

Gibbons was also a little confused at first when the hats started flying. "I hadn't seen it before," he said. "Don't they normally throw octopus or something?"

Staff collected the hats and put them in a bag for Encarnacion, who posed for a photo with his haul and posted it to Instagram.

"I'm maybe going to sign them and give them back to their owners for appreciation for throwing them on the field," he said.

Encarnacion was left on deck for the final out in the eighth, costing him a chance to match the major-league mark for home runs in a game.

Roy Howell was the last Blue Jays player with nine RBIs in a game, doing it against the Yankees on Sept. 10, 1977, Toronto's debut season.

Encarnacion hit his third slam of the season, matching the club record shared by Carlos Delgado and Darrin Fletcher.

This was Encarnacion's fourth multihomer game this year and the 21st of his career. He finished 3-for-5, scored four times and boosted his season totals to 29 homers and 90 RBIs.

Encarnacion's hitting streak is the longest in the majors since Colorado's Nolan Arenado had a 28-game run last year. He is batting 36-for-90 (.400) with 10 homers and 34 RBIs in the streak.

"He was hot before we got here and he certainly hasn't cooled off," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

Russell Martin added a two-run homer for the Blue Jays. Josh Donaldson doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs, giving him a major league-leading 104 RBIs.

The Blue Jays have scored at least 10 runs in 21 games this year.

They have totaled 709 runs this season. The Yankees are second in the majors with 607.

"It's just a product of a lineup full of good hitters," Gibbons said.

Ben Revere had four hits and Justin Smoak reached base four times as Toronto won for the seventh time in eight games and improved to 20-5 in August, matching a club record for wins in a month.

The Tigers have lost eight of nine. "That was definitely embarrassing," Ausmus said. "No question about it."