Emergency evacuation checklist
FEMA recommends preparing a disaster kit that includes the following:
- Three-day supply of nonperishable food
- Three-day supply of water — 1 gallon of water per person per day
- Portable, battery-powered radio or television and extra batteries
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Sanitation and hygiene items, such as moist towelettes and toilet paper
- Matches and waterproof container
- Whistle
- Extra clothing
- Kitchen accessories and cooking utensils, including a hand-operated can opener
- Photocopies of credit and identification cards
- Cash and coins
- Special needs items, such as prescription medications, eyeglasses, contact lens solutions and hearing aid batteries
- Items for infants, such as formula, diapers, bottles and pacifiers
- Other items to meet your family’s needs
Also:
- Fill up vehicles with fuel
- Listen to local officials
- Know potential evacuation routes and emergency contact information
- Pick people to call who are on and off the Island in case you become separated from your family members
