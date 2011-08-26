TODAY'S PAPER
Emergency evacuation checklist

People take sandbags off a truck as residents

People take sandbags off a truck as residents prepare for Hurricane Irene in Annapolis, Md. (Aug. 26, 2011) Photo Credit: AP

By Will Van Sant will.vansant@newsday.com
FEMA recommends preparing a disaster kit that includes the following:

- Three-day supply of nonperishable food

- Three-day supply of water — 1 gallon of water per person per day

- Portable, battery-powered radio or television and extra batteries

- Flashlight and extra batteries

- Sanitation and hygiene items, such as moist towelettes and toilet paper

- Matches and waterproof container

- Whistle

- Extra clothing

- Kitchen accessories and cooking utensils, including a hand-operated can opener

- Photocopies of credit and identification cards

- Cash and coins

- Special needs items, such as prescription medications, eyeglasses, contact lens solutions and hearing aid batteries

- Items for infants, such as formula, diapers, bottles and pacifiers

- Other items to meet your family’s needs  

 

Also:

- Fill up vehicles with fuel

- Listen to local officials

- Know potential evacuation routes and emergency contact information

- Pick people to call who are on and off the Island in case you become separated from your family members

