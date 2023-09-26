Located on Main Street in Bay Shore, Fire Island Vines serves wines from local vineyards Osprey's Dominion, McCall Wines and its own locally made label. Stop by the indoor tasting room for Greek-inspired small plates.

TASTINGS: $10-$12 glass; $15-$20 flight; $30-$42 bottle

GROUPS: Limos and buses drop-off only. Reservations required for groups larger than 11

FOOD: Greek-inspired small plates, thin-crust pizzas, gyros, French fries. No outside food

LIVE MUSIC: Weekends

WINES AND MORE: FIV label plus local wines and craft beers, ciders and sangria

DOGS: No pets