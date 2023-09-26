News

Fire Island Vines

Credit: Fire Island Vines

Located on Main Street in Bay Shore, Fire Island Vines serves wines from local vineyards Osprey's Dominion, McCall Wines and its own locally made label. Stop by the indoor tasting room for Greek-inspired small plates.

  • TASTINGS: $10-$12 glass; $15-$20 flight; $30-$42 bottle

  • GROUPS: Limos and buses drop-off only. Reservations required for groups larger than 11

  • FOOD: Greek-inspired small plates, thin-crust pizzas, gyros, French fries. No outside food

  • LIVE MUSIC: Weekends

  • WINES AND MORE: FIV label plus local wines and craft beers, ciders and sangria

  • DOGS: No pets

