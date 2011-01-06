Gambling has hurt this marriage

DEAR AMY: My wife and I got into big trouble because of our gambling. We had to file for bankruptcy due to credit card debt. We got a divorce over it all. I was left to pay back $13,000 and went to a gamblers' rehab. We ended up getting remarried with the understanding we both go to rehab. She quit gambling for a while, but is now gambling again. I told her I would give her no more money to gamble, so she is now working full-time to support her habit. She stays out all night on her gambling binges, 12 to 18 hours at a stretch. If I say anything, she says I am trying to control her. I am afraid she will start running up gambling debts again. She says it's none of my business. Am I wrong to say she shouldn't stay out all night? Don't I have a right to know if she is borrowing to gamble again?Former Gambler

DEAR FORMER: Your wife will continue to gamble until she can stop. She will stay up all night, spend all her money - and yours - and plunge back into debt to feed her addiction.

You can't make her stop gambling. You can only try to protect yourself from the ravages of her gambling, introduce her to the consequences of her addiction and try to urge her into rehab. You should see a lawyer and get in touch with your sponsor from rehab. Tell them that your wife has relapsed and ask what you need to do to protect yourself.

You also should attend regular support meetings to stay in recovery.

Unfortunately, you may need to divorce your wife again.

DEAR AMY: I have an additional suggestion for "Wishing for a Miracle," who desperately wants her mother to change from selfish to kind. During a moment of peace and quiet, she should make a list of her mom's good points. Then before any visits or phone calls, meditate on this list.

Breathing Deeply