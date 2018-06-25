Going on vacation? Here's how to suspend Newsday delivery

TODAY'S PAPER
If you're going on vacation, here's how to suspend/hold your Newsday subscription.

1) Make you're registered and logged into newsday.com.

2) Once you're logged in, click the icon showing your initials located at the top right.

3) After the side bar menu appears, click on “manage my subscription”.

4) You can then set how long you'd like to suspend delivery of Newsday.

If you run into issues or have questions, just call 1-800-NEWSDAY (1-800-639-7329).

