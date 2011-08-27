TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
News

Have a question about Hurricane Irene? Ask

Print

Do you have a question about how Hurricane Irene is impacting Long Island? Who is evacuating? Who should you call if you need help? We will do our best to get you an answer. Post your questions to our Facebook page, mention us on Twitter, send an email to newstips@newsday.com or leave your question in the comments below.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Physicist Peter van Nieuwenhuizen of Stony Brook University, SBU professor wins prize for 'supergravity' work
Cliff Skudin, left, co-founder and president of Skudin Kids go from hospital patients to ocean surfers
The weather forecast for Tuesday. Forecast: Possible thunderstorms, rain today
The new spray pad at Shirley Beach in New, free spray park opens at LI beach
A veteran of the Southampton Village Police force Southampton officer accuses village of discrimination
Taishawn Blanton, left, Leann Horne, Jahvon Thompson and Four arrested in robbery of man in his car in Elmont
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search