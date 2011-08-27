Have a question about Hurricane Irene? Ask
Do you have a question about how Hurricane Irene is impacting Long Island? Who is evacuating? Who should you call if you need help? We will do our best to get you an answer. Post your questions to our Facebook page, mention us on Twitter, send an email to newstips@newsday.com or leave your question in the comments below.
More coverage: Tropical Storm Irene slams LITropical Storm Irene hits Long Island and the rest of the East Coast. Send us your storm photos. Videos: Hurricane IreneAs Hurricane Irene begins her march up the East Coast toward Long Island the coverage ... State of emergency in N.J.; NYC prepsNew Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane ... Emergency evacuation checklistFEMA recommends preparing a disaster kit that includes the following: - Three-day supply of nonperishable ...
Comments
