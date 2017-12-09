TODAY'S PAPER
3 hurt after Ohio fire caused by attempt to kill bed bugs

By The Associated Press
CINCINNATI - (AP) -- Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.

WXIX-TV reports it's the second time in two weeks that a fire sparked by attempts to kill bed bugs has caused extensive damage in Cincinnati.

Officials say the fire late Friday heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

The Red Cross is finding lodging for three teenagers and seven adults. Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Eight people were left homeless Nov. 28 when a 13-year-old boy set fire to an apartment building after dousing a bed bug with alcohol.

Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com

