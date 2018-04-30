TODAY'S PAPER
Boerne 0.5K for 'underachievers' hits max occupancy

By The Associated Press
BOERNE, Texas — So many people have registered for a very short road race near San Antonio that no other "underachievers" are allowed to enroll.

The first Boerne 0.5K is scheduled for May 5 in the city of the same name.

Organizers say their city permit won't allow more than 100 "fellow underachievers" on the 546-yard course.

Race entry costs $25. The event is raising funds for Blessings in a Backpack, which provides foods at the weekend for underprivileged children.

There's also a VIP option: For big shots not wishing to expend any energy, a 1963 Volkswagen bus will transport them the length of the course for an extra $25.

A couple of brewpubs are sponsoring the event, and participants will get free beer at the start and finish lines.

