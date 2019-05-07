TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
60° Good Afternoon
NewsHealth

What is abdominal etching? How plastic surgeons are helping patients get 'six-pack abs'

If your eating habits and lifestyle arent giving

If your eating habits and lifestyle arent giving you the abs you want, "abdominal etching" is a plastic surgery technique that can, researchers say. Photo Credit: TNS/Dreamstime

By Tribune News Service
Print

No matter how well your diet or exercise regimen, some folks just can’t seem to get the toned abs of their dreams.

According to new research published this month in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, a technique called abdominal etching can help create the often desired “six-pack abs” for males and three vertical lines for females.

The procedure, according to lead researcher Tarik M. Husain of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, involves “power-assisted” targeted liposuction as “a novel method of sculpting an ideal abdomen.” The technique, he said in a statement to Wolters Kluwer Health, is both safe and effective.

Researchers tested the procedure in a study of 26 men and 24 women (average age 36 years), all of whom were in good shape, ate well and exercised regularly, but had “certain resistant areas of fat” that hindered them from achieving the ab definition they wanted.

According to the findings, none of the 50 patients experienced major complications following the abdominal etching procedure, though minor complications did occur in 22 percent of patients. These minor issues involved some over-etching that improved over time, and some patients (10 percent) developed seromas, or fluid collections, which were quickly managed.

Overall, 98 percent of patients said they were satisfied with the results, despite a 27-month postoperative follow-up involving wearing foam dressings for weeks on end. And they’ve maintained their results through abdominal etching for up to six years, according to the study.

“The patients exemplify that the procedure can be performed with optimal aesthetic results, and minimal postoperative complications,” Husain said, noting that abdominal etching requires extensive postoperative management, plus nutrition and training to maintain long-term results.

By Tribune News Service

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Broadridge Financial, seen here on May 7, 2018, Broadridge reports profits rise 58 percent in 3Q
Henry Schein reported increased earnings and revenue from Henry Schein stock surges 6.6% on earnings report
Suffolk County district attorney Timothy Sini points to Sini: Oxy dealer kept assault rifles arsenal
Suffolk County police investigate the crash at Middle Police: Man killed in two-car crash in Ridge
Chembio Diagnostics employees in the company's Medford facility Chembio wins approval for dengue blood test
Susan Van Scoy's book about Long Island's Big LIer writes a little book about the Big Duck