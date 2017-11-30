'Ice Bucket Challenge' co-founder dies after ALS battle

The ALS Association says a man credited as one of the co-founders of the viral "Ice Bucket Challenge" that swept social media in 2014 has died after a yearslong battle with the condition known as Lou Gerhig's disease. Anthony Senerchia was 46.

The Anthony Senerchia Jr. ALS Charitable Foundation website says the Pelham, New York, native died early Saturday.

In a video released by the...