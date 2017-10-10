LONDON - New research published Tuesday finds that while the obesity rate among children in rich countries may have peaked, kids in developing countries are increasingly putting on unhealthy pounds.
Globally, more children are still underweight rather than obese although the researchers think that could change by 2022.
The scientists in the U.K. and at the World Health Organization led an analysis of data from more than 2,400 studies that tracked the height and weight of about 32 million children aged 5 to 19.
Among developed countries, researchers said obesity rates among children and teenagers had recently plateaued at about 10 percent in the U.K. and about 20 percent in the United States.
But the scientists found kids are getting heavier in parts of Asia, north Africa and the Middle East.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.