The infectious disease specialist at the forefront of efforts to stem coronavirus's spread nationwide said Sunday that in a worst-case scenario hundreds of thousands could possibly die and Americans should take containment social distancing seriously.

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said: "Americans should be prepared that they're going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing."

Fauci, who has been out front as President Donald Trump's lead expert on efforts to contain the coronavirus, appeared on five network and cable talk shows Sunday morning, as the pandemic in the United States continued spreading. Mayor Bill de Blasio also made the talk show rounds where he asked for more federal assistance at the local level.

Fauci, asked on ABC's "This Week" how long it would be until life returned to normal, said: "It's going to be a matter of … several weeks to a few months for sure."

On CNN's "State of the Union," Fauci said said he expected new infections and preventing deaths is key.

"There are going to be more problems with regard to morbidity and mortality," he said. "The challenge we have right now is how do we blunt that."

Asked if it's possible that hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from the virus, Fauci said that in a worst-case scenario: “Yes, it is possible. Our job, our challenge is to try and make that not happen. But to think, if we go about our daily lives and not worry about everything, that it's not going to happen, it could happen. And it could be worse."

He also said it's good if Americans think they are taking the pandemic too seriously.

"I like it when people are thinking, 'I'm overreacting,' because that means we're doing it just right,” Fauci said.

Asked on "Meet the Press" if he'd support a lockdown of bars and restaurants, Fauci said: "that's an individual question…Everybody's got to get involved in distancing themselves socially. If you are in an area where there is clear community spread, you have to be much much more intense about how you do that. That's where you get things like school closings."

On "State of the Union," he urged everyone to protect themselves.

“There are going to be young people who wind up getting seriously ill, so protect yourself, but remember, you can also be a vector or a carrier, and even though you don’t get seriously ill, you can bring it to a person who would bring it to a person that would bring it to your grandfather, or your grandmother, or an elderly relative. That’s why everyone has to take it seriously, even the young."

De Blasio, also on CNN, said the federal government needs to take the lead producing emergency supplies.

"We need the federal government to take over the supply chain right now," de Blasio said. "Right now, we have to make sure that the places in this country that need more ventilators, that need surgical masks, that need hand sanitizer, that that is a federalized dynamic, where those factories that produce those goods are put on 24/7 shifts, and those goods are distributed where they're needed most, as we would in wartime."

If the federal government doesn't understand "this is the equivalent of a war already, there is no way that states and localities can make all the adjustments we need to," de Blasio said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was hopeful the economy would improve later in the year.

"I expect we’ll have a big rebound later in the year," Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday." "So, this isn't like the financial crisis as I’ve said. This will have an end to it as we confront the virus."