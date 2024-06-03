State health department issues warning on Badia spice products

New York State has issued a health warning after officials found elevated levels of lead in two Badia Spices products.

An analysis by New York State Food Laboratory personnel revealed that Badia ground ginger and Badia ground cinnamon tested above the 1-part per million action level for lead in spices, state Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced Sunday.

The ground ginger is sold in 1.5-ounce clear plastic bottles with black plastic caps with UPC Code 033844002237 and Lot No. 307922.

The cinnamon is sold in 2-ounce clear plastic bottles with black plastic caps with UPC Code 033844000158 and Lot Nos. 305481 and 309528.

Both products were sold at multiple retailers within New York State and manufactured by Badia Spices Inc., in Doral, Florida.

The department said exposure to lead may cause health problems to consumers — particularly infants, small children, pregnant women — and those with underlying kidney disorders.

If a child or a pregnant woman is exposed to lead for a prolonged period of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system, learning disorders, developmental defects and other long-term health problems can occur.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the department said.

Consumers who may have purchased these products are advised to discard them immediately.

Those concerned about an injury or illness associated with this product should immediately contact a health care provider, the department said.