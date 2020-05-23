Nassau health officials are advising beachgoers to avoid 18 beaches until Monday because heavy rainfall Saturday could lead to elevated bacteria levels in the waters.

“This advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall,” said the notice issued by the county health department Saturday. “Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality.”

The advisory lists of 14 North Shore beaches: Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach, Soundside Beach and Stehli Beach in Bayville; Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove; North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley; Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff; and Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing.

On the South Shore, Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, Island Park Beach in Island Park, Biltmore Beach Club and Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa are named on the advisory.

The warning will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday unless there is more heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, health officials said.

Residents can call 516-227-9700 for up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings.

