Suffolk health officials have closed Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck due to excessive bacteria levels.

Shoreham Beach in Shoreham, Baiting Hollow Camp Sound Beach in Baiting Hollow along with Woodcliff Park Property Owners Association and Camp DeWolfe Beach in Riverhead remain closed, health officials said.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, said Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott in a statement.

For updates, call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822.

