TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
NewsHealth

Officials close Valley Grove Beach due to high bacteria levels

Suffolk health officials say Shoreham Beach in Shoreham

Suffolk health officials say Shoreham Beach in Shoreham remains closed to bathing. It's seen in 2009. Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk health officials have closed Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck due to excessive bacteria levels.

Shoreham Beach in Shoreham, Baiting Hollow Camp Sound Beach in Baiting Hollow along with Woodcliff Park Property Owners Association and Camp DeWolfe Beach in Riverhead remain closed, health officials said.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, said Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott in a statement.

For updates, call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Cuomo, pictured in May, said Saturday that hospitalizations Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach another record low in NY
Newsday's Steve Langford on Thursday met with workers Beach ambassadors act as safety envoys during pandemic
Ann Darcy of Huntington Station on Thursday talked LIers getting hit with bills for 'free' COVID-19 tests
tk Newsday panel: Creative thinking needed to get LI economy moving again
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the executive order New York extends ban on commercial evictions
Local educators are discussing how to keep your Educators give tips for keeping kids engaged during remote learning
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search