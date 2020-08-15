Suffolk health officials are advising beachgoers to avoid the Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst and Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, which have been closed due to excessive bacteria levels.
The two beaches will reopen when further tests reveal lower bacterial levels, officials said.
Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, according to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott.
For updates, call the Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822 or visit the county’s beach monitoring program website at www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Health-Services/Environmental-Quality/Ecology/Beach-Monitoring-Program.
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime