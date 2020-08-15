TODAY'S PAPER
High bacteria levels cause closing of two South Shore beaches

No bathing is advised by health officials after

No bathing is advised by health officials after high bacteria levels are found in Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst . It is shown on Aug. 31, 2014. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Suffolk health officials are advising beachgoers to avoid the Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst and Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, which have been closed due to excessive bacteria levels.

The two beaches will reopen when further tests reveal lower bacterial levels, officials said.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, according to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott.

For updates, call the Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822 or visit the county’s beach monitoring program website at www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Health-Services/Environmental-Quality/Ecology/Beach-Monitoring-Program

Health

