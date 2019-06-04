Long Island lawmakers and cancer specialists are warning residents about the potential dangers of textured breast implants, which have been linked to a rare, but serious, cancer of the immune system.

Last week, Canadian health regulators banned the sale or importation of Allergan's Biocell breast implants, after determining that patients had increased risks of developing breast-implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) in the scar tissue around the implant.

Textured implants also have banned in European Union and the Netherlands.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last month that it would monitor, but not prohibit the sale of macro-textured implants, which have a rough adhesive surface and large pores or ridges on the outside.

"Nassau residents deserve to know the facts," said Nassau Legis. Rose Walker, chair of the Health Committee and a colorectal cancer survivor. "They deserve to live without fear that their implants are safe. They deserve to know that they must take action to prevent cancer."

Dr. Kaveh Alizadeh, chief of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Westchester Medical Center, encouraged patients with textured implants to make an appointment with their doctor. He is aware of at least one Long Islander to be diagnosed with BIA-ALCL although he declined to detail the case, citing privacy.

"We want to make sure that people are not acting out of fear and they are acting out of knowledge and understanding of science," said Alizadeh, who is part of a panel of plastic surgeons studying textured implant's effect on cancer.

Alizadeh said the implants had been linked to BIA-ALCL in about 1 of every 30,000 patients.

Nationwide, one in eight women will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.