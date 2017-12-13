TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 24° Good Morning
Overcast 24° Good Morning
NewsHealth

Baby's heart placed back inside her chest in rare surgeries

Naomi Findlay and Dean Wilkins, look at their

Naomi Findlay and Dean Wilkins, look at their daughter, three-week-old Vanellope Hope Wilkins who was born with an extremely rare condition in which the heart grows on the outside of the body, at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, Monday Dec. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LONDON - British officials say a baby born with an extremely rare condition has survived three surgeries to place her heart inside her chest.

Glenfield Hospital in Leicester said Wednesday that baby Vanellope Hope was born in late November with her heart growing on the outside of her body. The unusual condition is called ectopia cordis.

Dr. Nick Moore said the baby is in the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit.

He says "she has a long way to go but so far at least she now has a chance at a future."

Most babies born with this condition do not survive although there have been some cases in which surgery has been successful. Infection poses a severe risk to babies with this condition.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The A. Holly Patterson campus in Uniondale, seen Developers seek tax breaks for housing project
Chris Carlin is among the team replacing Mike Francesa done Friday, Carlin starts Monday
Emergency personnel respond to a crash on Sunrise Car swerves, flips over on Sunrise, cops say
Whole grilled fagri, a Greek snapper, is served Top seafood eatery takes over troubled location
The Garden Railway model train will be on 4-day Winter Wonderland coming to LI
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here on Dec. Cuomo to announce business aid winners
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE