Hitting cancer with an all-out salvo of genetically matched therapies works better than using them one at a time, according to a study led by UC San Diego researchers.

If the results are confirmed, it could change the standard of care for the worst of cancers. It would also represent an advance for the field of individualized medicine, which seeks to craft treatment plans for each patient.

A total of 83 patients were treated. Of those, 73 received matched therapy, usually with targeted drugs specifically developed for certain genetic abnormalities. The rest didn’t get any matched therapy, but received other treatments.

Of patients given drugs that matched more than half of tumor mutations, half responded. Of the remaining whose tumors were less well matched or totally unmatched, just 22 percent responded.

Those whose tumors shrank, or in whom the disease stabilized for at least six months, were considered to be responders. A total of 28 patients got highly matched therapy, the remaining 55 received lower-matching therapy or were totally unmatched.

Results from what is called the I-PREDICT study were published in the journal Nature Medicine. It can be found online at j.mp/ipredictstudy.

All patients had lethal, metastatic cancers that had become resistant to previous treatments. They were treated at UCSD Moores Cancer Center and Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Patients were followed until the disease progressed, they could no longer endure treatment, or they died.

A related study is now enrolling earlier-stage cancer patients. It seeks those who have been recently diagnosed with cancers that have more than 50 percent mortality over two years. The goal of the new study is to see if the highly personalized approach will work even better in patients whose tumors have not yet developed resistance.

Cancer patients or others who want more information about that study can find it at www.clinicaltrials.gov by searching for NCT02534675.

STUDY LIMITATIONS

Researchers not involved with the I-PREDICT study praised it as well done, while cautioning that more work is needed.

“You have to do bigger and randomized trials,” said Dr. Ravi Salgia, a thoracic oncologist at City of Hope. “But this is a great first step to show that this is feasible.”

Salgia cautioned that genetic targeting needs to be used with caution, because a drug effective against a mutation in one kind of cancer might work differently against a mutation in cancer arising from different cells.

Hitting several mutations at once makes sense because cancers are often driven by more than one mutation, said John Carpten, director of the Institute of Translational Genomics at the University of Southern California.

“In this specific study, the authors were actually able to utilize multiple therapies and show that it can be a more effective approach,” Carpten said.

One study limitation is that it didn’t assess the entire genome, but relied on a limited panel of genetic markers, Carpten said.

“There could be alterations or mutations that could be drivers and could be associated with various therapies that were not assessed in the study,” he said.

In addition, genetic tumor analysis should be correlated with the activity of cancer-related proteins, Carpten said.

Finally, a number of cancer-related mutations don’t have matching drugs, he said. In other words, the ability to identify these mutations has outpaced the availability of drugs to treat them.

The poor health of those eligible for the study also proved a hurdle.

The 73 who were treated with matching drugs in the just-published study represent almost half of those who originally agreed to the clinical trial. The others dropped out, in some cases going to hospice care or dying because their cancers were too advanced for treatment.

BLOCKING OFF THE PATHS

Nevertheless, genetically matched therapy has resulted in notable advances over the years.

Beginning with such breakthrough treatments as the breast cancer drug Herceptin, a growing number of cancer drugs have been developed that target mutations that drive tumor growth. They have resulted in a number of remissions and cures of otherwise fatal cancers.

Usually one genetically matched drug is given at a time, said Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, a study leader at UCSD Moores Cancer Center. When the cancer develops resistance, another therapy is given.

The one-at-a-time approach is intended to give patients repeated reprieves, prolonging their life. But the study indicated that patients respond even better and live longer with an all-out attack, Kurzrock said. This approach gives cancer fewer avenues to escape. She likened the strategy to blocking off roads. The more blocked off, the harder it is to escape.

The current approach to genetically targeted cancer therapy sometimes produces poor results, said Dr. Jason Sicklick, who also practices at UCSD Moores Cancer Center. Some precision oncology studies have reported matching and response rates of around 10 percent.

By contrast, the Nature Medicine study used multiple targeted drugs, including gene-targeted drugs and immunotherapy. Moreover, the entire treatment program was personalized to each patient, Sicklick said.

“We reviewed the molecular signature of each person’s tumor individually and then crafted a treatment plan that’s based upon their tumor,” he said.

The treatment plan was created by a “molecular tumor board” including oncologists, pharmacologists, cancer biologists, geneticists, surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, and bioinformatics experts. This was a recommendation only, patients and their doctors decided whether to follow through with the plan.

Most physicians accepted the recommendations, but 10 of the 83 patients didn’t get any matched therapies. These were available for nine of these patients, but patients or their doctors decided on another course of treatment. One patient couldn’t be matched to any drugs.

Research funders included the National Institutes of Health; Foundation Medicine; Joan and Irwin Jacobs Philanthropic Fund; the Jon Schneider Memorial Cancer Research Fund; and Padres Pedal the Cause.

Co-authors include UCSD’s Shumei Kato, Ryosuke Okamura, Maria Schwaederle, Michael E. Hahn, David E. Piccioni, Paul T. Fanta and Scott M. Lippman. From Avera Cancer Institute; Pradip De, Amy Krie and Brian Leyland-Jones.

NOTE: Patients newly diagnosed with especially aggressive cancers may be eligible for an ongoing study. For more information, including eligibility criteria, go to www.clinicaltrials.gov and search for NCT02534675.