Study confirms link between vitamin D and cancer prevention

High levels of vitamin D in the blood are associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer, according to the results of a large medical investigation published Thursday.

One of the researchers involved in the international study said the new results have produced the most powerful evidence to date demonstrating that high levels of vitamin D circulating in the blood help prevent colorectal cancer. The new research added clarity to earlier, smaller studies that had produced mixed results about the vitamin’s role in reducing the risk of the cancer, a major killer.

The hope, experts said Thursday, is that the new research, published in The Journal of the National Cancer Intitute, will help sway panels that advise the public on ways to reduce their colorectal cancer risk. Doctors and other researchers involved with the new analysis said they were providing evidence that confirms the vitamin lowers the cancer risk, not crafting guidelines with their findings.

“The current recommendation for vitamin D is based solely on bone health because that’s where most of the evidence has been,” said Marji McCullough, senior scientific director of epidemiology at the American Cancer Society’s headquarters in Atlanta. “The new vitamin D data strengthens our previous information that the vitamin lowers colorectal cancer risk.

“Our research also provides information for future review panels, such as the National Academy of Medicine and other organizations that publish guidelines on cancer risk reduction,” McCullough said.

The investigation involved medical researchers from the American Cancer Society, Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the National Cancer Institute, and more than 20 medical centers and health organizations in this country and abroad.

Vitamin D is often called the “sunshine vitamin” because it can be obtained by exposure to sunlight. Deep green leafy vegetables, dietary supplements and vitamin D-fortified foods are other sources of the nutrient.

The form of vitamin D sought in the massive analysis involving 5,700 people with colorectal cancer and 7,100 without the disease, was 25-hydroxyvitamin D, the key type that circulates in the blood

Researchers used the National Academy of Medicine’s recommendation of a daily intake of 600 international units of vitamin D as a benchmark. They found that people whose concentrations of vitamin D were lower than the associated recommended daily intake had a 31 percent higher risk of colorectal cancer.

Individuals whose circulating vitamin D levels were above the recommended concentration had a 22 percent lower risk of the cancer, according to the research.

Vitamin D is intricately involved in cell function, which may help explain its role as a cancer preventive, McCullough said.

“In experimental studies vitamin D has been shown to control cell proliferation and possibly the spread of abnormal cells. Cancer is the result of abnormal cell growth,” McCullough said.

Asked how the public should interpret the new research, McCullough said the findings on vitamin D should be taken as one of multiple steps to prevent colorectal cancer, the third leading cause of cancer in the United States.

She identified the other measures as consuming a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy body weight, limiting alcohol intake, avoiding red meat and exercising regularly.

“The maximum benefit is from doing all of these things,” McCullough said.