In the first example that the gut may play a role in how the brain functions in autism, scientists have found that a “fecal transplant” helped to substantially improve behavior and gastrointestinal symptoms in children with the neurodevelopmental disorder.

The research involved a very small number of children — 18 — with autism who also had severe gastrointestinal problems. Researchers at the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University theorized that by rebooting the children’s “microbiome,” the flora that inhabits the gut, they would be able to improve symptoms of autism.

“We are very excited about the findings,” said Rosa Krajmalnik-Brown, lead author of the research at Arizona State who said the findings add credence to the theory of a gut-brain axis in autism, which means bacteria in the intestines influence how the brain functions.

Despite her excitement, Krajmalnik-Brown emphasized Monday: “We do not want people to try this at home.”

The fecal transplants did not involve actual fecal matter but highly purified “good” bacteria that had been extracted from feces and given to the children in what Krajmalnik-Brown called "a drink." Fecal transplants have helped rescue adult patients from Clostridium difficile — C. diff — infections. An estimated 500,00 people are affected by C. diff annually in the United States, and 30,000 die of the infection.

Fecal transplants also hold promise to reboot the microbiome in other severe gastrointestinal disorders, such as Crohn’s disease.

One of the biggest battles underway in medicine is the fight between doctors and pharmaceutical companies over whether human feces should be considered a regulated drug or treatment that physicians can administer as they see fit.

All of the children in the research had a history of frequent constipation and diarrhea, problems that long have been reported by parents whose children who are on the autism spectrum. Up to 50 percent of children on the autism spectrum are believed to have severe gastrointestinal problems.

The Arizona fecal transplants, which Krajmalnik-Brown called "fecal transfers," occurred daily over an eight-week period.

“First, they got two weeks of vancomycin,” she said of the potent antibiotic, “to get rid of bacteria in the gut. Then they got a high-dose treatment, then the maintenance doses.”

At the onset of the research, 83 percent of the children were found to have what Krajmalnik-Brown described as severe autism. Two years later, only 17 percent could be described as having severe symptoms, and 39 percent were found to have mild or moderate symptoms. Along with an improvement in gastrointestinal symptoms, behavior problems diminished, she said.

“What was so exciting was the lasting effect,” Krajmalnik-Brown said, referring to improved symptoms two years after treatment.

Doctors not connected with the research said the findings are promising, but require additional data.

“Although researchers have long suspected that there is a relationship between the gut and the brain in children with autism, this study provides some — albeit imperfect — support for this belief,” said Dr. Andrew Adesman, chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

“The fecal transplant was the novel and the presumed major reason for the observed clinical improvement,” Adesman said, noting it’s possible that “other elements of the initial treatment regimen, such as the child getting two weeks of antibiotics, actually altered the gut bacteria.”

Adesman said he’s also concerned there was no placebo in the Arizona research that would allow a comparison of the observed benefits.

Krajmalnik-Brown said additional research is planned, including a placebo-controlled study. However, the next fecal transplant project, she said, will involve adults with autism.

“We don’t have all of the answers at this point,” she said Monday, adding that she and her team have only a hypothesis to explain why children’s behavior improved after the fecal transplant. Perhaps because the gastrointestinal discomfort was relieved, Krajmalnik-Brown said, the children simply felt better.