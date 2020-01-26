TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
NewsHealth

Arizona, California cases push U.S. tally of new virus to 5

People wear masks following the outbreak of a

People wear masks following the outbreak of a new virus as people arrive from the international terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday. Credit: AP / The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new virus from China, all among people who traveled to the city at the center of the outbreak, health officials said Sunday.

Two new cases were reported Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Maricopa County, Arizona. The latter case was someone with ties to Arizona State University who did not live in school housing and had a history of travel to Wuhan, China, state health officials said.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services said the Maricopa County patient wasn't severely ill and was in isolation at home to keep the illness from spreading. The department said it would not release potentially identifying information on the person, including the gender and age, and declined to say whether the person was a student or faculty member.

The LA patient alerted authorities that he wasn't feeling well upon arriving at Los Angeles International Airport. The patient was taken by ambulance to a hospital, health officials said at a Sunday news conference.

"Everything worked as it should," said Dr. Sharon Balter with the LA County Department of Public Health. "The patient presented for care, the patient was immediately transported to a hospital, the patient has remained in the hospital."

Officials did not provide details about the patient, except to say that the individual was a traveler from Wuhan, China.

The three previously reported cases were a patient in Orange County, California; a man in his 30s in Washington state; and a woman in her 60s from Chicago.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

Dozens of people have died from the virus in China, which has issued massive travel bans in hard-hit sections of that country to try to stem spread of the virus. The U.S. consulate in Wuhan announced Sunday that it would evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.

The U.S. patients generally have been reported to be in good condition and were hospitalized in isolation for monitoring.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects many more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus, which is believed to have an incubation period of about two weeks, as worldwide the number of confirmed cases nears 2,000. The CDC is screening passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan at five major airports in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

CDC officials noted Sunday that more than two dozen people who had been suspected of having the illness ended up testing negative.

Guidance from the CDC advises that people who have had casual contact with the patient are at "minimal risk" for developing infection.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Health

Sen. Chuck Schumer holds a picture of the Schumer: SBU prof stuck in China after coronavirus lockdown
Tourists wear face masks as they visit Edinburgh Official: Person 'who passed through' LI being tested for coronavirus
Janeth Guaman said her daughter, Carla Trinidad, 1, Long Island babies had rare illnesses due to tick bites
Travelers pass by a health checkpoint before entering CDC to screen passengers at JFK, 2 other U.S. airports for virus from China
Flu season generally peaks in January and February Suffolk offering free flu shot to residents without insurance coverage
San Francisco residents have voted to ban the Judge blocks NY ban on flavored vaping products
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search