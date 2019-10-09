TODAY'S PAPER
3 sexually transmitted diseases hit new highs again in U.S.

Chlamydia trachomatis bacteria magnified 200 times is shown in this 1975 file microscope image made available by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo Credit: AP/Dr. E. Arum

By The Associated Press
U.S. infections from three sexually transmitted diseases have risen for the fifth consecutive year.

More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were reported last year. The infection rate rose 3% from 2017.

It's the most ever reported in a year, though the trend is mainly attributed to increased testing.

About 580,000 gonorrhea cases were reported. That's the highest number since 1991. The rate rose 5%. Scientists worry antibiotic resistance may be a factor.

And the syphilis rate rose 15%. About 35,000 cases of the most contagious forms of the disease were reported — also the most since 1991.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers Tuesday.

The increases coincided with public health funding cuts and clinic closures.

